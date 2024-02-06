Senior Center Menus for Nov. 27 through Dec. 1

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Shepherd's pie or cheddar chicken broccoli bake, winter-blend veggies, beets, whole-grain bread and sugar-free peach crisp or brownie.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or smothered steak, stewed tomatoes, potatoes with onions, cornbread and crackers and mixed fruit dessert or peanut-butter cheesecake.

Wednesday: Smothered pork chop or open-face turkey on bread, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and applesauce or applesauce cake.

Thursday: Chciken and dumplings or beef-baked ziti, buttered corn, coleslaw, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or Texas sheet cake.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or taco salad, baked beans, lettuce salad, whole-grain bread and fruit salad or fruit cobbler.