Senior Center Menus for Nov. 27 through Dec. 1

Monday: Shepherd's pie or cheddar chicken broccoli bake, winter-blend veggies, beets, whole-grain bread and sugar-free peach crisp or brownie.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or smothered steak, stewed tomatoes, potatoes with onions, cornbread and crackers and mixed fruit dessert or peanut-butter cheesecake.
Wednesday: Smothered pork chop or open-face turkey on bread, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and applesauce or applesauce cake.
Thursday: Chciken and dumplings or beef-baked ziti, buttered corn, coleslaw, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or Texas sheet cake.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or taco salad, baked beans, lettuce salad, whole-grain bread and fruit salad or fruit cobbler.
Monday: Chicken noodles or ground beef stroganoff, cabbage, beets, roll and mixed fruit or ice cream.
Tuesday: Kettle beef or turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and peach cobbler or peaches.
Wednesday: Oven-fried chicken or cheeseburger, green beans, mashed potatoes, roll and blushing pears.
Thursday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions or pork fritter, California-blend veggies, Lima beans, roll and applesauce or cookies.
Friday; Fried or baked fish or pulled pork on bun, potato wedges, spinach, cornbread and mixed fruit or birthday cake.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.