FeaturesNovember 22, 2023

Senior Center Menus for Nov. 27 through Dec. 1

Monday: Shepherd's pie or cheddar chicken broccoli bake, winter-blend veggies, beets, whole-grain bread and sugar-free peach crisp or brownie. Tuesday: Ham and beans or smothered steak, stewed tomatoes, potatoes with onions, cornbread and crackers and mixed fruit dessert or peanut-butter cheesecake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Shepherd's pie or cheddar chicken broccoli bake, winter-blend veggies, beets, whole-grain bread and sugar-free peach crisp or brownie.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or smothered steak, stewed tomatoes, potatoes with onions, cornbread and crackers and mixed fruit dessert or peanut-butter cheesecake.

Wednesday: Smothered pork chop or open-face turkey on bread, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and applesauce or applesauce cake.

Thursday: Chciken and dumplings or beef-baked ziti, buttered corn, coleslaw, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or Texas sheet cake.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or taco salad, baked beans, lettuce salad, whole-grain bread and fruit salad or fruit cobbler.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken noodles or ground beef stroganoff, cabbage, beets, roll and mixed fruit or ice cream.

Tuesday: Kettle beef or turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and peach cobbler or peaches.

Wednesday: Oven-fried chicken or cheeseburger, green beans, mashed potatoes, roll and blushing pears.

Thursday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions or pork fritter, California-blend veggies, Lima beans, roll and applesauce or cookies.

Friday; Fried or baked fish or pulled pork on bun, potato wedges, spinach, cornbread and mixed fruit or birthday cake.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
