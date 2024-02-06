Senior Center Menus for Nov. 26 through Nov. 30

Monday: Pepper steak or smothered pork with gravy, Chantilly potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or mixed berry crisp.
Tuesday: Spaghetti with meatballs or ranch chicken, buttered corn, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled pears or pudding and vanilla wafers.
Wednesday: Taco salad or BBQ chicken breast, black beans and corn, lettuce salad, tortilla chips or hot roll and tropical fruit or cherry delight.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or kettle beef with potatoes, seasoned cabbage, peas and carrots, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free banana pudding or cran-apple cobbler.
Friday: Potato soup with ham and cheese on bun or fried fish with hush puppies, broccoli bites, coleslaw and fresh apple slices or cook's choice desserts.
Monday: Salisbury steak or liver and onions, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, hot roll and apple kuchen.
Tuesday: Baked chicken, rice pilaf, country vegetables, beet salad, hot roll and fruit crumble.
Wednesday: Spaghetti, corn, zesty salad, garlic roll and Jell-o with fruit.
Thursday: Chicken tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese, pinto beans and fruit or peanut butter cake.
Friday: beef vegetable soup, half peanut butter sandwich, fried okra, crackers and cook's delight dessert.
Monday: Spaghetti and meatballs or hot chicken casserole, buttered corn, mixed garden salad, roll or garlic bread and pears or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Homestyle chicken and dumplings or country-fried steak, seasoned cabbage, buttered peas and carrots, whole-grain roll or cornbread and pudding with peaches or peach pie.
Wednesday: Smothered Salisbury steak or pork roast, buttered mashed potatoes, buttered Brussels sprouts, whole-grain roll, beef gravy and sliced apples.
Thursday: Beef taco salad or cabbage rolls, baked potato with cheese and bacon, black beans and corn, tortilla chips or whole-grain roll, mixed green salad and tropical fruit or orange.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or sloppy Joe on bun, tater tots, steamed broccoli with cheese sauce, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain roll or cornbread and applesauce or brownies.
