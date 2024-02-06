All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesNovember 24, 2018

Senior Center Menus for Nov. 26 through Nov. 30

Monday: Pepper steak or smothered pork with gravy, Chantilly potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or mixed berry crisp. Tuesday: Spaghetti with meatballs or ranch chicken, buttered corn, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled pears or pudding and vanilla wafers...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Pepper steak or smothered pork with gravy, Chantilly potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or mixed berry crisp.

Tuesday: Spaghetti with meatballs or ranch chicken, buttered corn, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled pears or pudding and vanilla wafers.

Wednesday: Taco salad or BBQ chicken breast, black beans and corn, lettuce salad, tortilla chips or hot roll and tropical fruit or cherry delight.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or kettle beef with potatoes, seasoned cabbage, peas and carrots, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free banana pudding or cran-apple cobbler.

Friday: Potato soup with ham and cheese on bun or fried fish with hush puppies, broccoli bites, coleslaw and fresh apple slices or cook's choice desserts.

Chaffee

Monday: Salisbury steak or liver and onions, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, hot roll and apple kuchen.

Tuesday: Baked chicken, rice pilaf, country vegetables, beet salad, hot roll and fruit crumble.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wednesday: Spaghetti, corn, zesty salad, garlic roll and Jell-o with fruit.

Thursday: Chicken tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese, pinto beans and fruit or peanut butter cake.

Friday: beef vegetable soup, half peanut butter sandwich, fried okra, crackers and cook's delight dessert.

Jackson

Monday: Spaghetti and meatballs or hot chicken casserole, buttered corn, mixed garden salad, roll or garlic bread and pears or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Homestyle chicken and dumplings or country-fried steak, seasoned cabbage, buttered peas and carrots, whole-grain roll or cornbread and pudding with peaches or peach pie.

Wednesday: Smothered Salisbury steak or pork roast, buttered mashed potatoes, buttered Brussels sprouts, whole-grain roll, beef gravy and sliced apples.

Thursday: Beef taco salad or cabbage rolls, baked potato with cheese and bacon, black beans and corn, tortilla chips or whole-grain roll, mixed green salad and tropical fruit or orange.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or sloppy Joe on bun, tater tots, steamed broccoli with cheese sauce, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain roll or cornbread and applesauce or brownies.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy