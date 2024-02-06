Senior Center Menus for Nov. 26 through Nov. 30

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Pepper steak or smothered pork with gravy, Chantilly potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or mixed berry crisp.

Tuesday: Spaghetti with meatballs or ranch chicken, buttered corn, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled pears or pudding and vanilla wafers.

Wednesday: Taco salad or BBQ chicken breast, black beans and corn, lettuce salad, tortilla chips or hot roll and tropical fruit or cherry delight.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or kettle beef with potatoes, seasoned cabbage, peas and carrots, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free banana pudding or cran-apple cobbler.

Friday: Potato soup with ham and cheese on bun or fried fish with hush puppies, broccoli bites, coleslaw and fresh apple slices or cook's choice desserts.

Chaffee

Monday: Salisbury steak or liver and onions, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, hot roll and apple kuchen.

Tuesday: Baked chicken, rice pilaf, country vegetables, beet salad, hot roll and fruit crumble.