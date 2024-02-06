Senior Center Menus for Nov. 25-29

Monday: Beef vegetable soup with 1/2 cheese sandwich or chicken pot pie, seasoned spinach, fried okra, whole-grain crackers and blushing pears or cook's choice dessert.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or ranch chicken, zucchini and tomatoes, cooked cabbage, tossed salad, cornbread, crackers or roll and mixed fruit dessert or spice cake.
Wednesday: Spaghetti and meatballs and chicken and rice, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or ice cream and cookie.
Thursday and Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving holiday.
Monday: Cheeseburger on whole-grain bun, seasoned wedges, slaw and pears with Jell-O.
Tuesday: Thanks-for-giving dinner: Turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, beet salad, hot roll and apple crisp or pumpkin pie.
Wednesday: Veggie beef soup, toasted cheese on wheat bread, spinach, crackers and ambrosia.
Thursday and Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving holiday.
Jackson
Monday: Chicken Parmesan or meatballs with gravy, egg noodles, garden salad, corn, garlic bread and mixed fruit or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Savory meatloaf or beef hot dog, scalloped potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll, gravy and peaches.
Wednesday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger on bun, sweet potato wedges, coleslaw, cornbread and peaches or peach pie.
Thursday and Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving holiday.
