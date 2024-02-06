Senior Center Menus for Nov. 25-29

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Beef vegetable soup with 1/2 cheese sandwich or chicken pot pie, seasoned spinach, fried okra, whole-grain crackers and blushing pears or cook's choice dessert.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or ranch chicken, zucchini and tomatoes, cooked cabbage, tossed salad, cornbread, crackers or roll and mixed fruit dessert or spice cake.

Wednesday: Spaghetti and meatballs and chicken and rice, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or ice cream and cookie.

Thursday and Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving holiday.

Chaffee

Monday: Cheeseburger on whole-grain bun, seasoned wedges, slaw and pears with Jell-O.