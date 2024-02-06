All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesNovember 23, 2019

Senior Center Menus for Nov. 25-29

Monday: Beef vegetable soup with 1/2 cheese sandwich or chicken pot pie, seasoned spinach, fried okra, whole-grain crackers and blushing pears or cook's choice dessert. Tuesday: Ham and beans or ranch chicken, zucchini and tomatoes, cooked cabbage, tossed salad, cornbread, crackers or roll and mixed fruit dessert or spice cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Beef vegetable soup with 1/2 cheese sandwich or chicken pot pie, seasoned spinach, fried okra, whole-grain crackers and blushing pears or cook's choice dessert.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or ranch chicken, zucchini and tomatoes, cooked cabbage, tossed salad, cornbread, crackers or roll and mixed fruit dessert or spice cake.

Wednesday: Spaghetti and meatballs and chicken and rice, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or ice cream and cookie.

Thursday and Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving holiday.

Chaffee

Monday: Cheeseburger on whole-grain bun, seasoned wedges, slaw and pears with Jell-O.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Tuesday: Thanks-for-giving dinner: Turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, beet salad, hot roll and apple crisp or pumpkin pie.

Wednesday: Veggie beef soup, toasted cheese on wheat bread, spinach, crackers and ambrosia.

Thursday and Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving holiday.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken Parmesan or meatballs with gravy, egg noodles, garden salad, corn, garlic bread and mixed fruit or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Savory meatloaf or beef hot dog, scalloped potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll, gravy and peaches.

Wednesday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger on bun, sweet potato wedges, coleslaw, cornbread and peaches or peach pie.

Thursday and Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving holiday.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy