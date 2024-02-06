Senior Center Menus for Nov. 22-24

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken strips with seasoned potato wedges or beef and noodles, seasoned baby carrots, whole-grain bread and banana or poor-man's peach cobbler.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or chuck-wagon steak with potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread or biscuit and mixed fruit or iced spice cake.

Wednesday: Lasagna or chicken-cordon-bleu casserole, buttered corn, lettuce salad, whole-grain garlic bread and tropical fruit or chocolate cream pie.

Thursday and Friday: Center closed for Thanksgiving.