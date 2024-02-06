All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesNovember 20, 2021

Senior Center Menus for Nov. 22-24

Monday: Chicken strips with seasoned potato wedges or beef and noodles, seasoned baby carrots, whole-grain bread and banana or poor-man's peach cobbler. Tuesday: Ham and beans or chuck-wagon steak with potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread or biscuit and mixed fruit or iced spice cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken strips with seasoned potato wedges or beef and noodles, seasoned baby carrots, whole-grain bread and banana or poor-man's peach cobbler.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or chuck-wagon steak with potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread or biscuit and mixed fruit or iced spice cake.

Wednesday: Lasagna or chicken-cordon-bleu casserole, buttered corn, lettuce salad, whole-grain garlic bread and tropical fruit or chocolate cream pie.

Thursday and Friday: Center closed for Thanksgiving.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Chicken fritters or pulled pork on bun, Tater Tots, broccoli, whole-grain roll and ice cream or cinnamon applesauce.

Tuesday: Meatloaf or pork fritter, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, whole-grain roll and peach crisp or peaches.

Wednesday: Fried or baked fish or beef enchiladas, pinto beans, coleslaw, cornbread or roll and banana pudding or mixed fruit.

Thursday and Friday: Center closed for Thanksgiving.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy