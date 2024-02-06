Senior Center Menus for Nov. 22-24

Monday: Chicken strips with seasoned potato wedges or beef and noodles, seasoned baby carrots, whole-grain bread and banana or poor-man's peach cobbler.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or chuck-wagon steak with potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread or biscuit and mixed fruit or iced spice cake.
Wednesday: Lasagna or chicken-cordon-bleu casserole, buttered corn, lettuce salad, whole-grain garlic bread and tropical fruit or chocolate cream pie.
Thursday and Friday: Center closed for Thanksgiving.
Monday: Chicken fritters or pulled pork on bun, Tater Tots, broccoli, whole-grain roll and ice cream or cinnamon applesauce.
Tuesday: Meatloaf or pork fritter, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, whole-grain roll and peach crisp or peaches.
Wednesday: Fried or baked fish or beef enchiladas, pinto beans, coleslaw, cornbread or roll and banana pudding or mixed fruit.
Thursday and Friday: Center closed for Thanksgiving.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.