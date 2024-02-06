Senior Center Menus for Nov. 21 through 25

Monday: Chicken Parmesan with pasta or stuffed bell pepper, mixed vegetables, lettuce salad, whole-grain bread slice and tropical fruit dessert or cook's choice desserts.
Tuesday: Pork roast or chopped steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple chunks or almond cake.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or French-dip sandwich, oven-fried potatoes with onions, stewed tomatoes, cornbread or whole-grain bun and cottage cheese with peaches or German chocolate cake.
Thursday and Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving.
Monday: Pulled pork or sloppy Joe on bun, baked beans, coleslaw and pears or ice cream.
Tuesday: Chicken and dressing or ham slice, California-blend veggies, corn, hot roll and fruit cocktail.
Wednesday: Baked or fruit fish or hot dog on bun, potato salad, vegetable blend, hot roll and peaches or cheesecake.
Thursday and Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
