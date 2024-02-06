Senior Center Menus for Nov. 20-24

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, potatoes and onions; sliced tomatoes, whole-grain biscuit and citrus fruit salad.
Tuesday: Chili with half peanut butter sandwich or turkey burger on bun, veggie blend, carrots and celery sticks with ranch dip and sugar-free gelation with pears or German chocolate cake.
Wednesday: Chicken pot pie or beef stew, Harvard beets, Caesar salad, cornbread biscuit and warm cinnamon apples or apple pie
Thursday and Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving holiday.
Monday: Meatballs with gravy over noodles or chicken casserole, California veggies, corn, roll and Mandarin oranges or ice cream.
Tuesday: Turkey tetrazzini or lasagna, peas, garden salad, garlic bread and blushing pears or banana pudding.
Wednesday: Pork chop or chicken tenders, rice, mixed veggies, carrots, roll and pineapple.
Thursday and Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving holiday.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.