November 18, 2023

Senior Center Menus for Nov. 20-24

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, potatoes and onions; sliced tomatoes, whole-grain biscuit and citrus fruit salad. Tuesday: Chili with half peanut butter sandwich or turkey burger on bun, veggie blend, carrots and celery sticks with ranch dip and sugar-free gelation with pears or German chocolate cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, potatoes and onions; sliced tomatoes, whole-grain biscuit and citrus fruit salad.

Tuesday: Chili with half peanut butter sandwich or turkey burger on bun, veggie blend, carrots and celery sticks with ranch dip and sugar-free gelation with pears or German chocolate cake.

Wednesday: Chicken pot pie or beef stew, Harvard beets, Caesar salad, cornbread biscuit and warm cinnamon apples or apple pie

Thursday and Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving holiday.

Jackson

Monday: Meatballs with gravy over noodles or chicken casserole, California veggies, corn, roll and Mandarin oranges or ice cream.

Tuesday: Turkey tetrazzini or lasagna, peas, garden salad, garlic bread and blushing pears or banana pudding.

Wednesday: Pork chop or chicken tenders, rice, mixed veggies, carrots, roll and pineapple.

Thursday and Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving holiday.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
