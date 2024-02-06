Senior Center Menus for Nov. 20-24

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, potatoes and onions; sliced tomatoes, whole-grain biscuit and citrus fruit salad.

Tuesday: Chili with half peanut butter sandwich or turkey burger on bun, veggie blend, carrots and celery sticks with ranch dip and sugar-free gelation with pears or German chocolate cake.

Wednesday: Chicken pot pie or beef stew, Harvard beets, Caesar salad, cornbread biscuit and warm cinnamon apples or apple pie

Thursday and Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving holiday.