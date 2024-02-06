Senior Center Menus for Nov. 2-6

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change.
Monday: BBQ riblet or stuffed bell pepper, black-eyed peas, seasoned spinach, whole-grain bread, Mandarin oranges or mixed berry crisp.
Tuesday: Ground-beef casserole or poppy seed chicken, savory carrots, Lima beans, whole-grain hot roll and Emerald isle dessert.
Wednesday: Stuffed baked potato or chicken Alfredo, fried okra, garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and fruit salad or Oreo cheesecake.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef French dip on bun, green beans, buttered corn and peach crisp or peach pie.
Friday: Chili chicken bake or fried fish with hush puppies, golden hominy, garden salad, whole-grain bread and cottage cheese with pineapple or German chocolate cake.
Monday: Pineapple ham or sliced smoked turkey, baked potato, cauliflower with cheese, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbit or vanilla ice cream.
Tuesday: Baked chicken or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, black-eyed peas, kraut, beets, whole-grain roll and apple crisp.
Wednesday: Chicken fritter or beef liver with onions, green beans, baby carrots, dressing with gravy, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach pie.
Thursday: Meatloaf or BBQ pork with bun, beef gravy, scalloped potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain roll and apricots.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy Joe on bun, sweet potato wedges, baked beans, coleslaw, cornbread, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or birthday cake.
