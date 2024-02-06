Senior Center Menus for Nov. 2-6

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: BBQ riblet or stuffed bell pepper, black-eyed peas, seasoned spinach, whole-grain bread, Mandarin oranges or mixed berry crisp.

Tuesday: Ground-beef casserole or poppy seed chicken, savory carrots, Lima beans, whole-grain hot roll and Emerald isle dessert.

Wednesday: Stuffed baked potato or chicken Alfredo, fried okra, garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and fruit salad or Oreo cheesecake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef French dip on bun, green beans, buttered corn and peach crisp or peach pie.