FeaturesOctober 31, 2020

Senior Center Menus for Nov. 2-6

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: BBQ riblet or stuffed bell pepper, black-eyed peas, seasoned spinach, whole-grain bread, Mandarin oranges or mixed berry crisp.

Tuesday: Ground-beef casserole or poppy seed chicken, savory carrots, Lima beans, whole-grain hot roll and Emerald isle dessert.

Wednesday: Stuffed baked potato or chicken Alfredo, fried okra, garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and fruit salad or Oreo cheesecake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef French dip on bun, green beans, buttered corn and peach crisp or peach pie.

Friday: Chili chicken bake or fried fish with hush puppies, golden hominy, garden salad, whole-grain bread and cottage cheese with pineapple or German chocolate cake.

Jackson

Monday: Pineapple ham or sliced smoked turkey, baked potato, cauliflower with cheese, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbit or vanilla ice cream.

Tuesday: Baked chicken or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, black-eyed peas, kraut, beets, whole-grain roll and apple crisp.

Wednesday: Chicken fritter or beef liver with onions, green beans, baby carrots, dressing with gravy, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach pie.

Thursday: Meatloaf or BBQ pork with bun, beef gravy, scalloped potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain roll and apricots.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy Joe on bun, sweet potato wedges, baked beans, coleslaw, cornbread, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or birthday cake.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

