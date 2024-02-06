Senior Center menus for Nov. 19 through 23

Monday: Shepherd's pie or Polish sausage and potato, sauerkraut, Prince Edward veggies, whole-grain bread and sugar-free peach crisp or angel food cake.
Tuesday: Meatloaf or chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, mixed salad, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or fruit pies.
Wednesday: Chicken and rice or veggie beef soup, Lima beans, savory carrots, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or sherbet and cookies.
Thursday and Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving.
Monday: Chicken strips or chicken livers, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, hot roll and orange delite.
Tuesday: Meatloaf, green beans, parsley potatoes, hot roil and pear crunch.
Wednesday: Thanks-for-Giving dinner - Turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, hot roll and cheesecake.
Thursday and Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving.
Monday: Fried pork fritter or stuffed green peppers, scalloped potatoes, pickled beets with onions, white gravy, biscuit, buttered peas and carrots and applesauce.
Tuesday: Savory meatloaf or country-fried steak, buttered mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, mixed green salad, whole-grain roll, white gravy and Mandarin oranges or chocolate pie.
Wednesday: Turkey and dressing or ham, gravy, sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, green beans, cranberry sauce, roll and pumpkin pie or fruit.
Thursday and Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving.
