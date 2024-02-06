All sections
FeaturesNovember 13, 2021

Senior Center Menus for Nov. 15-19

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage or chicken tenders, hash browns with onions, biscuit and gravy and citrus fruit dessert with bananas.

Tuesday: Sweet and sour pork or cranberry-glazed chicken breast, seasoned rice, Asian veggie blend, green peas, whole-grant hot roll and baked pineapple or right-side-up pineapple cake.

Wednesday: Crisp baked chicken or open-faced roast beef, mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain hot roll or bread and sugar-free fruit crisp or blueberry cobbler.

Thursday: Roast turkey or ham slice, dressing, gravy, candied sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry salad, hot roll and pumpkin D-Lite or pumpkin pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or beef patty melt, baked beans, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit dessert or orange-poke cake.

Jackson

Monday: Ham slice or Polish sausage on bun, sweet potato patties, Brussels sprouts, hot roll and applesauce or ice cream.

Tuesday: Beef stew or hot dog on bun, beets, coleslaw, Tater Tots, biscuit and apricots.

Wednesday: Pork loin chop or popcorn shrimp, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll and peaches.

Thursday: Sliced turkey or cranberry-glazed chicken breast, dressing, California-blend vegetables, peas, whole-grain roll and pumpkin pie or fruit.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger on bun, seasoned wedges, coleslaw, hush puppies or roll and blushing pears.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
