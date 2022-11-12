All sections
November 12, 2022
Senior Center Menus for Nov. 14 through 18
Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, pancakes with syrup, baked hash browns, bran muffin, hot baked apples and orange juice. Tuesday: Chicken pot pie or country fried steak with potatoes, Lima beans, whole-grain biscuit and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, pancakes with syrup, baked hash browns, bran muffin, hot baked apples and orange juice.

Tuesday: Chicken pot pie or country fried steak with potatoes, Lima beans, whole-grain biscuit and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.

Wednesday: Oven-fried chicken or homemade meatloaf, chantilly potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or peanut butter delight.

Thursday: Roast turkey or ham slice with glaze, dressing/gravy, candied yams, green beans, cranberry salad, whole-grain hot roll and pumpkin D-Lite or pumpkin pie with topping.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or potato soup with 1/2 ham sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or crackers and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or apple dump cake.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken and rice or meatballs, spinach salad, corn, hot roll and blushing pears or ice cream.

Tuesday: Meatloaf or pork fritter, scalloped potatoes, seasoned broccoli, hot roll and Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Baked chicken or ham and cheese sandwich, potato salad, Brussels sprouts, hot roll and peaches or pudding.

Thursday: roast turkey or pineapple ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, dressing, and pumpkin pie or fruit.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or cheeseburger, seasoned wedges, glazed carrots, cornbread and Jell-O with fruit.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
