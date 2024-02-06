Senior Center Menus for Nov. 11-15

Monday: Center closed for Veterans Day.
Tuesday: Chicken tenders or chili with pimento cheese, seasoned potato wedges, beet salad, whole-grain bread and blushing pears or cookies.
Wednesday: Brunch menu: Scrambled eggs, sausage patty, two pancakes with syrup, hash browns with onions, banana and apple juice.
Thursday: Meatloaf or Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or apple pie.
Friday: Baked or fruited fish or potato soup and 1/2 ham sandwich, hominy, seasoned spinach, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.
Monday: Center closed for Veterans Day.
Tuesday: Ground beef stroganoff, roasted Brussels sprouts, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain bread and blushing pears.
Wednesday: Beef stew, Carolina slaw, cornbread and peach crisp.
Thursday: Baked or fried chicken, mashed potatoes, country vegetables, wheat roll and fruit or angel cake.
Friday: Creamy potato soup, toasted ham and cheese on wheat bread, baby carrots, fruit or snickerdoodle bar cookie.
Monday: Center closed for Veterans Day.
Tuesday: Ground-beef stroganoff or chicken casserole, egg noodles, whole-grain bread, Brussels sprouts, zucchini and tomatoes and pears or assorted ice cream.
Wednesday: Baked chicken or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach crisp.
Thursday: Kettle beef or chicken livers, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll, gravy and apricots.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or ham and cheese croissant, potato salad, cornbread, baby carrots and sliced apples or apple pie.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.