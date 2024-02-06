All sections
featuresOctober 30, 2021
Senior Center Menus for Nov. 1-5
Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Tortellini with ham and peas or almond Dijon chicken, glazed carrots, steamed squash, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple tidbits or honey bun cake.

Tuesday: Sloppy Joe on bun or pork chop with apple stuffing, 1/2 baked potato, steamed broccoli and Mandarin oranges or banana pudding with cookies.

Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan with whole-grain pasta and sauce or beef stew, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and chilled peaches or almond cake.

Thursday: Kettle beef or lemon-pepper chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or peanut butter pie.

Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or chili dog, potato salad, creamy coleslaw and mixed fruit dessert or cherry dump cake.

Jackson

Monday: Honey-mustard chicken or egg roll, Lima beans, beets, garden salad, whole-grain roll and ice cream or citrus fruit.

Tuesday: Chili with beef and beans or chicken noodle soup, peanut butter sandwich, baked potato, crackers and banana pudding or fruit.

Wednesday: Pork chop or lasagna, cooked cabbage, scalloped potatoes, spinach salad, garlic toast and pineapple tidbits.

Thursday: Country steak or chicken sandwich with bun, mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, hot roll and Mandarin oranges.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or brats on bun, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies or roll and birthday cake or fruit.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

