Senior Center Menus for Nov. 1-5

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Tortellini with ham and peas or almond Dijon chicken, glazed carrots, steamed squash, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple tidbits or honey bun cake.

Tuesday: Sloppy Joe on bun or pork chop with apple stuffing, 1/2 baked potato, steamed broccoli and Mandarin oranges or banana pudding with cookies.

Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan with whole-grain pasta and sauce or beef stew, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and chilled peaches or almond cake.

Thursday: Kettle beef or lemon-pepper chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or peanut butter pie.

Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or chili dog, potato salad, creamy coleslaw and mixed fruit dessert or cherry dump cake.