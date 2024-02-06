Senior Center Menus for May 9 through 13

Monday: Taco salad or turkey bacon wrap with side salad, beans and corn, tortilla chips, whole-grain crackers and chilled tropical fruit or mixed berry crisp.
Tuesday: Chicken tenders or pork cutlet, potato salad, sweet and sour beets, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free gelation with bananas or fresh baked cookies.
Wednesday: Hamburger goulash or poppy-seed chicken with rice, spinach salad, buttered corn, whole-grain garlic bread and peaches or ambrosia dessert.
Thursday: Ham slice or roasted chicken thighs, sweet potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or chocolate pie
Friday: Chicken salad or fried fish, pork and beans, cucumber and onion salad, whole-grain bread, crackers or bun and fresh orange of iced orange cake.
Monday: Ham slice or barbecued pork on bun, macaroni and cheese, garden salad, peas, hot roll and pears or ice cream.
Tuesday: Italian sausage or chicken cordon bleu, coleslaw, Italian veggies, hot roll or bun and citrus fruit.
Wednesday: Baked chicken or fish sandwich on bun, green beans, potato salad, hot roll and sliced apples.
Thursday: Rigatoni with beef or burrito with chili, garden salad, Lima beans, garlic toast and Mandarin oranges.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or hot dog on bun, baked beans, California-blend veggies, hush puppies and mixed fruit or cookies.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.