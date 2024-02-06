All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresMay 7, 2022
Senior Center Menus for May 9 through 13
Monday: Taco salad or turkey bacon wrap with side salad, beans and corn, tortilla chips, whole-grain crackers and chilled tropical fruit or mixed berry crisp. Tuesday: Chicken tenders or pork cutlet, potato salad, sweet and sour beets, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free gelation with bananas or fresh baked cookies...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Taco salad or turkey bacon wrap with side salad, beans and corn, tortilla chips, whole-grain crackers and chilled tropical fruit or mixed berry crisp.

Tuesday: Chicken tenders or pork cutlet, potato salad, sweet and sour beets, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free gelation with bananas or fresh baked cookies.

Wednesday: Hamburger goulash or poppy-seed chicken with rice, spinach salad, buttered corn, whole-grain garlic bread and peaches or ambrosia dessert.

Thursday: Ham slice or roasted chicken thighs, sweet potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or chocolate pie

Friday: Chicken salad or fried fish, pork and beans, cucumber and onion salad, whole-grain bread, crackers or bun and fresh orange of iced orange cake.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Ham slice or barbecued pork on bun, macaroni and cheese, garden salad, peas, hot roll and pears or ice cream.

Tuesday: Italian sausage or chicken cordon bleu, coleslaw, Italian veggies, hot roll or bun and citrus fruit.

Wednesday: Baked chicken or fish sandwich on bun, green beans, potato salad, hot roll and sliced apples.

Thursday: Rigatoni with beef or burrito with chili, garden salad, Lima beans, garlic toast and Mandarin oranges.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or hot dog on bun, baked beans, California-blend veggies, hush puppies and mixed fruit or cookies.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy