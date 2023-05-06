Senior Center Menus for May 8 through 12

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs or chicken pineapple bake, brown rice, Asian-blend veggies, peas and carrots, whole-grain bread and chilled pineapple or pineapple cake.

Tuesday: Swiss steak or ranch-style chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, Caesar salad, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or peach cobbler.

Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan with buttered pasta or Reuben casserole, Italian-blend veggies, tossed salad, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.

Thursday: Pork chop supreme or almond-Dijon chicken breast, sweet potatoes, winter-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or peanut butter delight.

Friday: Barbecued chicken or breaded fish fillet, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and gelatin with bananas or cinnamon crumb cake.