May 6, 2023

Senior Center Menus for May 8 through 12

Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs or chicken pineapple bake, brown rice, Asian-blend veggies, peas and carrots, whole-grain bread and chilled pineapple or pineapple cake. Tuesday: Swiss steak or ranch-style chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, Caesar salad, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or peach cobbler...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs or chicken pineapple bake, brown rice, Asian-blend veggies, peas and carrots, whole-grain bread and chilled pineapple or pineapple cake.

Tuesday: Swiss steak or ranch-style chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, Caesar salad, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or peach cobbler.

Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan with buttered pasta or Reuben casserole, Italian-blend veggies, tossed salad, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.

Thursday: Pork chop supreme or almond-Dijon chicken breast, sweet potatoes, winter-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or peanut butter delight.

Friday: Barbecued chicken or breaded fish fillet, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and gelatin with bananas or cinnamon crumb cake.

Jackson

Monday: Pepper steak or egg roll, mashed potatoes, spinach, hot roll and peaches or ice cream.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or cheeseburger, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and Mandarin orange or Jell-o.

Wednesday: Cheddar chicken broccoli or brats on bun, carrots, spinach salad and pears or peach pie.

Thursday: Taco salad or sloppy Joe on bun, black beans and corn, Tater Tots, tortilla chips and citrus salad.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or stuff peppers, potato wedges, coleslaw, cornbread and mixed fruit.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

