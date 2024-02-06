Senior Center Menus for May 7 through 11

Wednesday: Barbecue chicken, slaw, potato salad, bread and fruit or strawberry cake.

Thursday: Open-face roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread and fruit or sweet potato pie.

Friday: Patty melt, potato wedges, glazed carrots, rye bread and pear crunch.

Jackson

Monday: Sloppy Joe or pork chop, mixed greens salad, macaroni and cheese, seasoned peas and assorted ice cream or Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or sliced ham, sweet potatoes, seasoned green beans, whole-grain roll and blushing pears or cherry pie.

Wednesday: Chicken tenders or beef tenders, tater tots, picked beets, baby carrots, roll or whole-grain bun and sugar-free Jell-o with bananas.

Thursday: Goulash (pasta, beef and tomato) or patty melt, garden salad, buttered corn, garlic bread and citrus salad.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or chicken sandwich, baked beans, cucumber and onions, cornbread or bun and applesauce or cookies.