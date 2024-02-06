Senior Center Menus for May 7 through 11

Monday: Barbecue riblet or Reuben casserole, baked potato, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain bread or bun and pineapple tidbits or German chocolate cake.
Tuesday: Hot chicken salad or beef patty melt, Harvard beets, green pea salad, whole-grain bread and sugar-free gelatin with pears or southern ambrosia.
Wednesday: Chicken strips or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or lemon bars.
Thursday: Smothered steak with mashed potatoes or chicken and dumplings, green beans, fruited gelatin, whole-grain hot roll, stewed apples or oatmeal pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or warm ham and cheese croissant, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and fruit salad or cook's choice dessert.
Monday: Ham and beans, spinach, tomato salad, cornbread and spiced peaches.
Tuesday: Stuffed pepper casserole, corn, broccoli, hot roll and pineapple angel cake.
Wednesday: Barbecue chicken, slaw, potato salad, bread and fruit or strawberry cake.
Thursday: Open-face roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread and fruit or sweet potato pie.
Friday: Patty melt, potato wedges, glazed carrots, rye bread and pear crunch.
Monday: Sloppy Joe or pork chop, mixed greens salad, macaroni and cheese, seasoned peas and assorted ice cream or Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or sliced ham, sweet potatoes, seasoned green beans, whole-grain roll and blushing pears or cherry pie.
Wednesday: Chicken tenders or beef tenders, tater tots, picked beets, baby carrots, roll or whole-grain bun and sugar-free Jell-o with bananas.
Thursday: Goulash (pasta, beef and tomato) or patty melt, garden salad, buttered corn, garlic bread and citrus salad.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or chicken sandwich, baked beans, cucumber and onions, cornbread or bun and applesauce or cookies.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.