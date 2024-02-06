Senior Center Menus for May 6-10

__Cape Girardeau/Scott City__
​Monday: Chicken Parmesan with pasta and sauce or cabbage casserole with mashed potatoes, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and chilled pears or fresh baked cookies
Tuesday: Pepper steak with peppers and onions or hot chicken salad, brown rice, Lima beans, Mediterranean veggies, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or caramel iced yellow cake.
Wednesday: Chef salad or turkey bacon wrap with side salad, cucumbers and onions, whole-wheat crackers and tropical fruit or fruited gelatin.
Thursday: Apple ginger pork chop or open-face roast beef on bread, mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain hot roll and applesauce or strawberry shortcake.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger, seasoned potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit or Texas sheet cake.
__Jackson__
​Monday: Barbecued riblet or hot dog on bun, sweet potato fries, spinach salad and cinnamon applesauce or ice cream.
Tuesday: Chicken tetrazzini or country-fried steak, carrots, peas, roll and peaches.
Wednesday: Baked ziti or chicken sandwich, corn, paco-blend veggies, garlic toast and citrus salad or banana pudding.
Thursday: Meatloaf or butterfly shrimp, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and mixed fruit or cake.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or sloppy Joe, California-blend veggies, baked potato, hush puppies and pineapple tidbits.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center. Call (573) 243-4241.
