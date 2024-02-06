Senior Center Menus for May 4 through 8

Wednesday: Spaghetti, zesty salad, corn, garlic bread and creamy peaches.

Thursday: Fried or baked chicken, potato salad, zucchini and tomatoes, bread and fruit or chocolate-covered cherry cake.

Friday: Patty melt, seasoned wedges, broccoli salad, rye bread and orange delight.

Jackson

Monday: Spaghetti with meatballs or chicken potpie, garden salad, cream corn, garlic bread and peaches or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or chili mac, spinach salad, fried potatoes, cornbread and sliced apples or apple crisp.

Wednesday: BBQ chicken or fish sandwich, macaroni and cheese, Lima beans, sliced tomatoes, whole-grain roll and apricots or banana pudding.

Thursday: Chicken fritter or stuffed green peppers, baked beans, baby carrots, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or cheeseburger on bun, sweet potato wedges, broccoli salad, cornbread and pears or Jell-O with pears.