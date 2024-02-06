Senior Center Menus for May 4 through 8

Cape Girardeau/Scott City
Monday: Apricot glazed turkey slice or beef liver and onions, seasoned carrots, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp.
Tuesday: Ham slice or roasted chicken thighs, scalloped potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, fruited gelatin, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple with coconut or pineapple right-side-up cake.
Wednesday: Sausage mostaccioli or poppy seed chicken over rice, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or Texas sheet cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or Italian beef, seasoned spinach, pickled beet salad, whole-grain hot roll and warm spiced peaches or peach pie.
Friday: Fish sandwich or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, seasoned potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bun and emerald isle dessert.
Chaffee
Monday: Chicken strips, baked beans, glazed carrots, biscuit and fruit or dump cake.
Tuesday: Ham and beans, spinach, oven-fried potatoes, cornbread and apple crisp.
Wednesday: Spaghetti, zesty salad, corn, garlic bread and creamy peaches.
Thursday: Fried or baked chicken, potato salad, zucchini and tomatoes, bread and fruit or chocolate-covered cherry cake.
Friday: Patty melt, seasoned wedges, broccoli salad, rye bread and orange delight.
Jackson
Monday: Spaghetti with meatballs or chicken potpie, garden salad, cream corn, garlic bread and peaches or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or chili mac, spinach salad, fried potatoes, cornbread and sliced apples or apple crisp.
Wednesday: BBQ chicken or fish sandwich, macaroni and cheese, Lima beans, sliced tomatoes, whole-grain roll and apricots or banana pudding.
Thursday: Chicken fritter or stuffed green peppers, baked beans, baby carrots, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or cheeseburger on bun, sweet potato wedges, broccoli salad, cornbread and pears or Jell-O with pears.
