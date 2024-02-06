All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesMay 28, 2022

Senior Center Menus for May 30-June 3

Monday: Center closed for Memorial Day holiday. Tuesday: Smothered steak or smoked sausage, stewed potatoes, vegetable blend, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or cherry cake with chocolate icing. Wednesday: Oven-fried chicken with potatoes or ham and scalloped potato casserole, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and chilled applesauce or coconut delight...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Center closed for Memorial Day holiday.

Tuesday: Smothered steak or smoked sausage, stewed potatoes, vegetable blend, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or cherry cake with chocolate icing.

Wednesday: Oven-fried chicken with potatoes or ham and scalloped potato casserole, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and chilled applesauce or coconut delight.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or country-fried stead with potatoes and gravy, green beans, garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or angel food cake.

Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or barbecued boneless chicken wings, baked beans, coleslaw and chilled grape or cookies and cream dessert.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Closed for Memorial Day holiday.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or pork fritter, seasoned cabbage, corn, hot roll and Mandarin oranges or peach cobbler.

Wednesday: Cef salad with ham and cheese or turkey on croissant, potato salad, beets, crackers and Jell-O with fruit.

Thursday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, baby bakers, cornbread, stewed tomatoes, cottage cheese and pears.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or patty melt, potato wedges, cornbread, carrots and fruit salad or birthday cake.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy