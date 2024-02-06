Senior Center Menus for May 30-June 3

Monday: Center closed for Memorial Day holiday.
Tuesday: Smothered steak or smoked sausage, stewed potatoes, vegetable blend, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or cherry cake with chocolate icing.
Wednesday: Oven-fried chicken with potatoes or ham and scalloped potato casserole, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and chilled applesauce or coconut delight.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or country-fried stead with potatoes and gravy, green beans, garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or angel food cake.
Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or barbecued boneless chicken wings, baked beans, coleslaw and chilled grape or cookies and cream dessert.
Monday: Closed for Memorial Day holiday.
Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or pork fritter, seasoned cabbage, corn, hot roll and Mandarin oranges or peach cobbler.
Wednesday: Cef salad with ham and cheese or turkey on croissant, potato salad, beets, crackers and Jell-O with fruit.
Thursday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, baby bakers, cornbread, stewed tomatoes, cottage cheese and pears.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or patty melt, potato wedges, cornbread, carrots and fruit salad or birthday cake.
