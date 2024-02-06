Senior Center Menus for May 30-June 3

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Center closed for Memorial Day holiday.

Tuesday: Smothered steak or smoked sausage, stewed potatoes, vegetable blend, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or cherry cake with chocolate icing.

Wednesday: Oven-fried chicken with potatoes or ham and scalloped potato casserole, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and chilled applesauce or coconut delight.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or country-fried stead with potatoes and gravy, green beans, garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or angel food cake.

Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or barbecued boneless chicken wings, baked beans, coleslaw and chilled grape or cookies and cream dessert.