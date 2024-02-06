Senior Center Menus for May 3-7

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.
Monday: Hot ham and cheese on bun or beef Tater Tot casserole, baked beans, steamed squash, whole-grain bun or bread slice and chilled diced pears or banana pudding.
Tuesday: Mushroom chopped steak or Polish sausage with kraut, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and chilled peaches or lemonade cake.
Wednesday: Italian beef on bun or roasted chicken thighs, spinach salad, mixed vegetables, whole-grain bun or hot roll and mixed melon dessert.
Thursday: Chicken and dressing or cabbage roll with potatoes, green beans, buttered corn, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or apple pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or jumbo corn dog, au gratin potatoes, tomato and cucumber salad, whole-grain bread and chilled fruit cocktail or angel food cake.
Monday: Pasta meat sauce or beef liver, Italian-blend vegetables, corn, garlic bread and citrus fruit or vanilla ice cream.
Tuesday: Kettle beef or chicken fritters, mashed potatoes, diced carrots, whole-grain roll and apricots or assorted cookies.
Wednesday: Baked chicken or country-fried steak, potatoes, California-blend vegetables, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Barbecued pork on bun or chicken potpie, potatoes, veggie blend and banana pudding with wafers.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or beef ravioli, baked beans, coleslaw, cornbread and pears or birthday cake.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.