Senior Center Menus for May 29 through June 2

Monday: Center closed for Memorial Day.
Tuesday: Barbecue riblet or beef and macaroni casserole, baked beans, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled tropical fruit or iced almond cake.
Wednesday: Pasta and meat sauce or southwest chicken salad, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and chilled mixed fruit or lemon bar.
Thursday: Homemade meatloaf or open-faced turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit dessert or gooey butter cake.
Friday: Pulled pork or fried fish, sesame green beans, seasoned potato wedges, whole-grain bun or bread and Mandarin oranges or strawberry-gelatin dessert.
Monday: Center closed for Memorial Day.
Tuesday: Barbecue riblet on bun or lasagna, sweet potato fries, coleslaw, garlic bread and mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Chef salad or meatball sub on bun, marinated vegetables, garden salad, crackers and cheesecake or pineapple.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or country fried steak, peas and carrots, spinach salad, biscuit and cottage cheese with peaches.
Friday: Cheeseburger or fried or baked fish, sliced tomatoes, potato wedges, cornbread and mixed fruit or birthday cake.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.