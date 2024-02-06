All sections
featuresMay 27, 2023
Senior Center Menus for May 29 through June 2
Monday: Center closed for Memorial Day. Tuesday: Barbecue riblet or beef and macaroni casserole, baked beans, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled tropical fruit or iced almond cake. Wednesday: Pasta and meat sauce or southwest chicken salad, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and chilled mixed fruit or lemon bar...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Center closed for Memorial Day.

Tuesday: Barbecue riblet or beef and macaroni casserole, baked beans, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled tropical fruit or iced almond cake.

Wednesday: Pasta and meat sauce or southwest chicken salad, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and chilled mixed fruit or lemon bar.

Thursday: Homemade meatloaf or open-faced turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit dessert or gooey butter cake.

Friday: Pulled pork or fried fish, sesame green beans, seasoned potato wedges, whole-grain bun or bread and Mandarin oranges or strawberry-gelatin dessert.

Jackson

Monday: Center closed for Memorial Day.

Tuesday: Barbecue riblet on bun or lasagna, sweet potato fries, coleslaw, garlic bread and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Chef salad or meatball sub on bun, marinated vegetables, garden salad, crackers and cheesecake or pineapple.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or country fried steak, peas and carrots, spinach salad, biscuit and cottage cheese with peaches.

Friday: Cheeseburger or fried or baked fish, sliced tomatoes, potato wedges, cornbread and mixed fruit or birthday cake.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

