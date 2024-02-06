Senior Center Menus for May 28-31

__Cape Girardeau/Scott City__

Monday: Center closed for Memorial day.

Tuesday: Lasagna or chicken Tetrazzini, glazed carrots, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or cook's choice dessert.

Wednesday: Almond dijon chicken with brown ride or chili dog, California-blend veggies, green peas, whole-grain hot roll or bun and applesauce or peanut butter delight.

Thursday: Mushroom and onion chipped steak or ranch chicken, mashed redskin potato, green beans, broccoli salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or apple pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy Joe, mushroom rice pilaf, seasoned greens, baked mixed beans, whole-grain bread or bun and Mandarin oranges or almond cake.