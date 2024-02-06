Senior Center Menus for May 28-31

__Cape Girardeau/Scott City__
Monday: Center closed for Memorial day.
Tuesday: Lasagna or chicken Tetrazzini, glazed carrots, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or cook's choice dessert.
Wednesday: Almond dijon chicken with brown ride or chili dog, California-blend veggies, green peas, whole-grain hot roll or bun and applesauce or peanut butter delight.
Thursday: Mushroom and onion chipped steak or ranch chicken, mashed redskin potato, green beans, broccoli salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or apple pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy Joe, mushroom rice pilaf, seasoned greens, baked mixed beans, whole-grain bread or bun and Mandarin oranges or almond cake.
__Jackson__
Monday: Center closed for Memorial day.
Tuesday: Pasta with meaty sauce or fish sandwich, Italian-blend veggies, corn, garlic bread and citrus salad or ice cream.
Wednesday: Ham and cheese or tuna salad sandwich, potato salad, beets, coleslaw and Mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or Polish sausage, kraut, parslied potato, California-blend veggies, roll and peaches or peach cobbler.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or patty melt, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies and pears.
