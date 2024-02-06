All sections
CommunityMay 25, 2024

Senior Center Menus for May 28-31

Discover the delicious and diverse senior center menus for Cape Girardeau/Scott City and Jackson from May 28-31. From lasagna to almond dijon chicken, find out what's cooking this week.

story image illustation

__Cape Girardeau/Scott City__

&#8203;

Monday: Center closed for Memorial day.

Tuesday: Lasagna or chicken Tetrazzini, glazed carrots, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or cook's choice dessert.

Wednesday: Almond dijon chicken with brown ride or chili dog, California-blend veggies, green peas, whole-grain hot roll or bun and applesauce or peanut butter delight.

Thursday: Mushroom and onion chipped steak or ranch chicken, mashed redskin potato, green beans, broccoli salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or apple pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy Joe, mushroom rice pilaf, seasoned greens, baked mixed beans, whole-grain bread or bun and Mandarin oranges or almond cake.

__Jackson__

&#8203;

Monday: Center closed for Memorial day.

Tuesday: Pasta with meaty sauce or fish sandwich, Italian-blend veggies, corn, garlic bread and citrus salad or ice cream.

Wednesday: Ham and cheese or tuna salad sandwich, potato salad, beets, coleslaw and Mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or Polish sausage, kraut, parslied potato, California-blend veggies, roll and peaches or peach cobbler.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or patty melt, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies and pears.

