Senior Center Menus for May 27-31

Monday: Center closed for Memorial Day.
Tuesday: Baked potato with ham, broccoli and cheese or chicken spinach Alfredo, peas and carrots, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or cherry cake.
Wednesday: BBQ chicken or Italian beef, potato salad, breaded tomatoes, whole-grain hot roll or bun and spiced peaches or blackberry cobbler.
Thursday: Meatloaf or Polish sausage with kraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and warm apples with raisins or apple pie.
Friday: Tuna noodle casserole or country chicken casserole, mixed beans, pickled beets, whole-grain bread and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or cook's choice dessert.
Tuesday: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes and gravy, spring vegetables, biscuit and apple crunch.
Wednesday: taco salad (seasoned beef), lettuce and tomato, pinto beans, taco chips and fruit or lazy-day cake.
Thursday: Chicken Alfredo, carrots, peas, garlic roll and fruit or bread pudding.
Friday: Polish sausage or hot dog on bun, French fries, kraut slaw and orange sherbet.
Jackson
Monday: Center closed for Memorial Day.
Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or shepherd's pie, green beans, pickled beets, whole-grain roll or cornbread and citrus.
Wednesday: Pasta with meat sauce or chicken fritter, garden salad, seasoned corn, whole-grain garlic bread and peaches or peach pie.
Thursday: BBQ chicken or cheeseburger, long-grain rice, peas and carrots, whole-grain roll or bun and Jell-O.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or BBQ pork on bun, pinto beans, Tater Tots, cornbread and Mandarin oranges.
