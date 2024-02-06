Senior Center Menus for May 27-31

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Center closed for Memorial Day.

Tuesday: Baked potato with ham, broccoli and cheese or chicken spinach Alfredo, peas and carrots, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or cherry cake.

Wednesday: BBQ chicken or Italian beef, potato salad, breaded tomatoes, whole-grain hot roll or bun and spiced peaches or blackberry cobbler.

Thursday: Meatloaf or Polish sausage with kraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and warm apples with raisins or apple pie.

Friday: Tuna noodle casserole or country chicken casserole, mixed beans, pickled beets, whole-grain bread and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or cook's choice dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Center closed for Memorial Day.

Tuesday: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes and gravy, spring vegetables, biscuit and apple crunch.