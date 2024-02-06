All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesMay 25, 2019

Senior Center Menus for May 27-31

Monday: Center closed for Memorial Day. Tuesday: Baked potato with ham, broccoli and cheese or chicken spinach Alfredo, peas and carrots, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or cherry cake. Wednesday: BBQ chicken or Italian beef, potato salad, breaded tomatoes, whole-grain hot roll or bun and spiced peaches or blackberry cobbler...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Center closed for Memorial Day.

Tuesday: Baked potato with ham, broccoli and cheese or chicken spinach Alfredo, peas and carrots, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or cherry cake.

Wednesday: BBQ chicken or Italian beef, potato salad, breaded tomatoes, whole-grain hot roll or bun and spiced peaches or blackberry cobbler.

Thursday: Meatloaf or Polish sausage with kraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and warm apples with raisins or apple pie.

Friday: Tuna noodle casserole or country chicken casserole, mixed beans, pickled beets, whole-grain bread and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or cook's choice dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Center closed for Memorial Day.

Tuesday: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes and gravy, spring vegetables, biscuit and apple crunch.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wednesday: taco salad (seasoned beef), lettuce and tomato, pinto beans, taco chips and fruit or lazy-day cake.

Thursday: Chicken Alfredo, carrots, peas, garlic roll and fruit or bread pudding.

Friday: Polish sausage or hot dog on bun, French fries, kraut slaw and orange sherbet.

Jackson

Monday: Center closed for Memorial Day.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or shepherd's pie, green beans, pickled beets, whole-grain roll or cornbread and citrus.

Wednesday: Pasta with meat sauce or chicken fritter, garden salad, seasoned corn, whole-grain garlic bread and peaches or peach pie.

Thursday: BBQ chicken or cheeseburger, long-grain rice, peas and carrots, whole-grain roll or bun and Jell-O.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or BBQ pork on bun, pinto beans, Tater Tots, cornbread and Mandarin oranges.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy