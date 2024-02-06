All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesMay 23, 2020

Senior Center Menus for May 25 through 29

Monday: Center closed for Memorial Day. Tuesday: Chicken Alfredo pasta or meatballs in marinara with pasta, steamed broccoli, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus fruit dessert or cherry dump cake. Wednesday: Fiesta taco bake or patty melt, black beans and corn, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain bread and tropical fruit or cheesecake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Center closed for Memorial Day.

Tuesday: Chicken Alfredo pasta or meatballs in marinara with pasta, steamed broccoli, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus fruit dessert or cherry dump cake.

Wednesday: Fiesta taco bake or patty melt, black beans and corn, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain bread and tropical fruit or cheesecake.

Thursday: Chopped steak or roasted chicken thighs, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free fruit crisp or blueberry pie.

Friday: Chicken sandwich or fried fished with hush puppies, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled applesauce or lemonade cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Center closed for Memorial Day.

Tuesday: Catalina chicken breast, savory corn, roasted vegetables, wheat roll and pear crisp.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wednesday: Baked ziti, seven-layer salad, Italian vegetables, wheat bread and banana split fluff.

Thursday: Chicken salad on wheat, pea salad, picked beets and Jell-O and fruit.

Friday: Taco salad with seasoned beef, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, tortilla chips and fruit or cheesecake.

Jackson

Monday: Center closed for Memorial Day.

Tuesday: Chicken salad on bread or cheeseburger on bun, potato chips, pea salad, pickled beets and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or beef stew, spinach salad, sliced tomatoes, cornbread and peaches or peach pie.

Thursday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or chicken potpie, garden salad, Italian-blend veggies, garlic bread and citrus fruit.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or beef hot do on bun, sweet potato wedges, coleslaw, pinto beans, cornbread and brownies or Mandarin oranges.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityNov. 27
Thankful People: Finding joy and community in Jackson’s gras...
CommunityNov. 25
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause
CommunityNov. 23
Thankful People: How Chaffee's Seger Ruiz found a new perspe...
CommunityNov. 21
How to keep your philanthropic giving local during business ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy