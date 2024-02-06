Senior Center Menus for May 25 through 29

Monday: Center closed for Memorial Day.
Tuesday: Chicken Alfredo pasta or meatballs in marinara with pasta, steamed broccoli, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus fruit dessert or cherry dump cake.
Wednesday: Fiesta taco bake or patty melt, black beans and corn, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain bread and tropical fruit or cheesecake.
Thursday: Chopped steak or roasted chicken thighs, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free fruit crisp or blueberry pie.
Friday: Chicken sandwich or fried fished with hush puppies, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled applesauce or lemonade cake.
Monday: Center closed for Memorial Day.
Tuesday: Catalina chicken breast, savory corn, roasted vegetables, wheat roll and pear crisp.
Wednesday: Baked ziti, seven-layer salad, Italian vegetables, wheat bread and banana split fluff.
Thursday: Chicken salad on wheat, pea salad, picked beets and Jell-O and fruit.
Friday: Taco salad with seasoned beef, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, tortilla chips and fruit or cheesecake.
Monday: Center closed for Memorial Day.
Tuesday: Chicken salad on bread or cheeseburger on bun, potato chips, pea salad, pickled beets and mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or beef stew, spinach salad, sliced tomatoes, cornbread and peaches or peach pie.
Thursday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or chicken potpie, garden salad, Italian-blend veggies, garlic bread and citrus fruit.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or beef hot do on bun, sweet potato wedges, coleslaw, pinto beans, cornbread and brownies or Mandarin oranges.
