Senior Center Menus for May 25 through 29

Wednesday: Baked ziti, seven-layer salad, Italian vegetables, wheat bread and banana split fluff.

Thursday: Chicken salad on wheat, pea salad, picked beets and Jell-O and fruit.

Friday: Taco salad with seasoned beef, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, tortilla chips and fruit or cheesecake.

Jackson

Monday: Center closed for Memorial Day.

Tuesday: Chicken salad on bread or cheeseburger on bun, potato chips, pea salad, pickled beets and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or beef stew, spinach salad, sliced tomatoes, cornbread and peaches or peach pie.

Thursday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or chicken potpie, garden salad, Italian-blend veggies, garlic bread and citrus fruit.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or beef hot do on bun, sweet potato wedges, coleslaw, pinto beans, cornbread and brownies or Mandarin oranges.