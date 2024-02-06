Senior Center Menus for May 24-28

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.
Monday: Spaghetti with meaty sauce or chicken-country casserole, Italian-blend veggies, tossed lettuce salad, garlic bread and chilled peaches or apple streusel cake.
Tuesday: Tuna salad or chicken-pasta salad, three-bean salad, sliced tomatoes, whole-wheat crackers and chilled grapes or creamy-tropical fruit dessert.
Wednesday: Beef taco salad or turkey bacon sub sandwich, lettuce and tomato, corn and black beans, tortilla chips or crackers and tropical fruit or strawberry-gelatin dessert.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef French dip, seasoned spinach, vegetable blend, whole-grain hot roll or bun and blushing pears or blackberry cobbler.
Friday: Lemon-pepper baked fish or sweet and sour chicken, seasoned brown rice, glazed carrots, whole-grain bread slice and warm apples and raisins or German chocolate cake.
Monday: Chili mac or chicken livers, garden salad, Lima beans, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges or vanilla ice cream.
Tuesday: Baked chicken or pork fritter, savory dressing, green beans, corn, whole-grain roll and apricots.
Wednesday: Meatballs or enchiladas, long-grain rice, cauliflower, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit.
Thursday: Chicken tenders or Salisbury steak, oven-fried potatoes, beets, whole-grain roll and blushing pears or cherry pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or egg roll, seasoned wedges, coleslaw, cornbread and pineapple tidbits or marble cake.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.