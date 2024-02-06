All sections
May 21, 2022

Senior Center Menus for May 23-27

Monday: Scrambled eggs with sausage patty or chicken tenders, hash brown potatoes with onions, whole-grain biscuit with gravy, apple juice and citrus salad dessert. Tuesday: Open-faced turkey sandwich with gravy or Reuben casserole, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain bread or hot roll and emerald isle dessert...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Scrambled eggs with sausage patty or chicken tenders, hash brown potatoes with onions, whole-grain biscuit with gravy, apple juice and citrus salad dessert.

Tuesday: Open-faced turkey sandwich with gravy or Reuben casserole, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain bread or hot roll and emerald isle dessert.

Wednesday: Barbecued riblet or chicken pasta salad, steamed squash, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain hot roll and spiced-warmed peaches or cinnamon streusel cake.

Thursday: Hamburger stroganoff with egg noodles or chicken a la king with biscuit, Lima beans, vegetable blend, hot roll or biscuit and mixed fruit dessert or blackberry cobbler,

Friday: Baked or fried fish or ham and cheese on croissant, potato wedges, spinach salad, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free gelation with pears or cook's choice dessert.

Jackson

Monday: Sweet and sour chicken over rice or meatballs, Oriental veggies, peas and carrots, hot roll and pineapple or ice cream.

Tuesday: Chopped steak or enchiladas with chili, potato wedges, zucchini and tomatoes, hot roll and Mandarin oranges or apple pie.

Wednesday: Chicken sandwich on bun or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, hot roll and emerald isle salad.

Thursday: Fiesta taco bake or egg roll, corn and black beans, garden salad, hot roll and apricots.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or Polish sausage on bun, potato salad, coleslaw, hot roll and peaches or cheesecake.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

