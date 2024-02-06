Senior Center Menus for May 22 through 26

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken tenders or ham and cheese on croissant with soup, Parmesan green peas, broccoli salad, whole-grain bread and blushing pears or fresh baked cookies.

Tuesday: Open-face roast beef or chicken Alfredo pasta, green beans, fried okra, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or pudding dessert.

Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or fiesta taco bake, buttered corn, lettuce salad, whole-grain hot roll and warm apples with raisins or lemonade cake.

Thursday: Glazed ham slice or cheddar chicken broccoli bake, scalloped potatoes, California-blend veggies, gelatin salad, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or white coconut cake.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger, kidney bean salad, sliced fresh tomatoes, cornbread or whole-grain bun and sugar-free peach crisp or blonde brownie.