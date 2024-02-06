All sections
CommunityMay 18, 2024

Senior Center Menus for May 20-24

Discover the delicious daily menus for Cape Girardeau and Jackson Senior Centers from May 20-24. From chicken sandwiches to taco salads and roast pork loin, there's something for everyone. Volunteers needed at Jackson.

story image illustation

__Cape Girardeau/Scott City__

Monday: Chicken sandwich or French dip, roasted zucchini, baby baker potatoes, gelatin salad, whole-grain bun and pineapple or creamy fruit with coconut.

Tuesday: Taco salad or chicken quesadilla, lettuce and tomatoes, refried beans, tortilla chips or crackers and strawberries and bananas or iced cherry cake.

Wednesday: Southwest goulash or sweet and sassy chicken and potatoes, sliced tomatoes, garden salad, whole-wheat bread slice and mixed fruit dessert or cheesecake.

Thursday: Roast pork loin or meatloaf, Chantilly potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and peaches or fruit cobbler.

Friday: Pulled pork or fried fish, potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread slice and sugar-free gelatin with pears or iced chocolate cake.

__Jackson__

Monday: Salisbury steak or chicken livers, mashed potatoes, broccoli, roll and peaches or ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or beef liver, peas, coleslaw, roll and mixed fruit or cherry cobbler.

Wednesday: Pork chop or lasagna, baked potato, garden salad, roll and sliced apples.

Thursday: Barbecued boneless chicken wings or pork fritter, green beans, corn roll and pears or cookies.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or cheeseburger, fried okra, potato salad, roll and pineapple tidbits.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center. Call (573) 243-4241.

