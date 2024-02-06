Senior Center Menus for May 20-24

__Cape Girardeau/Scott City__
Monday: Chicken sandwich or French dip, roasted zucchini, baby baker potatoes, gelatin salad, whole-grain bun and pineapple or creamy fruit with coconut.
Tuesday: Taco salad or chicken quesadilla, lettuce and tomatoes, refried beans, tortilla chips or crackers and strawberries and bananas or iced cherry cake.
Wednesday: Southwest goulash or sweet and sassy chicken and potatoes, sliced tomatoes, garden salad, whole-wheat bread slice and mixed fruit dessert or cheesecake.
Thursday: Roast pork loin or meatloaf, Chantilly potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and peaches or fruit cobbler.
Friday: Pulled pork or fried fish, potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread slice and sugar-free gelatin with pears or iced chocolate cake.
__Jackson__
Monday: Salisbury steak or chicken livers, mashed potatoes, broccoli, roll and peaches or ice cream.
Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or beef liver, peas, coleslaw, roll and mixed fruit or cherry cobbler.
Wednesday: Pork chop or lasagna, baked potato, garden salad, roll and sliced apples.
Thursday: Barbecued boneless chicken wings or pork fritter, green beans, corn roll and pears or cookies.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or cheeseburger, fried okra, potato salad, roll and pineapple tidbits.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center. Call (573) 243-4241.
