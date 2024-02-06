Senior Center Menus for May 20-24

__Cape Girardeau/Scott City__

Monday: Chicken sandwich or French dip, roasted zucchini, baby baker potatoes, gelatin salad, whole-grain bun and pineapple or creamy fruit with coconut.

Tuesday: Taco salad or chicken quesadilla, lettuce and tomatoes, refried beans, tortilla chips or crackers and strawberries and bananas or iced cherry cake.

Wednesday: Southwest goulash or sweet and sassy chicken and potatoes, sliced tomatoes, garden salad, whole-wheat bread slice and mixed fruit dessert or cheesecake.

Thursday: Roast pork loin or meatloaf, Chantilly potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and peaches or fruit cobbler.

Friday: Pulled pork or fried fish, potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread slice and sugar-free gelatin with pears or iced chocolate cake.