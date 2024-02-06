Senior Center Menus for May 2-6

Monday: Meatballs or sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, peas and carrots, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread slice and chilled apricots or pudding cup.
Tuesday: Pulled pork or beef taco, sweet potato fries, garden salad, whole-grain bun or taco shell and tropical fruit or banana cake.
Wednesday: Sub sandwich and potato chips or beef casserole with Tater Tots, green pea salad, cucumbers & onions, whole-grain bun or bread slice and banana or lemonade cake.
Thursday: Barbecued chicken or Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free pear crisp or apple pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or chicken sandwich, potato wedges, seasoned pinto beans, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice or bun and pineapple tidbits or black forest cake.
Monday: Salisbury steak or shrimp, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, hot roll and peaches or ice cream.
Tuesday: Chef salad with ham and cheese or turkey on croissant, potato salad, beets, crackers and Jell-O with fruit.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, mashed potatoes, cornbread, stewed tomatoes, cottage cheese and pears.
Thursday: Barbecued chicken or brat on bun, coleslaw, corn, hot roll and apple crisp.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or patty melt, Au gratin potatoes, cornbread, carrots and fruit salad or birthday cake
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.