Senior Center Menus for May 18 through 22

Monday: Scrambled eggs, sausage patty, biscuit and gravy, hash browns with onions, bran muffin, orange juice and grapes.
Tuesday: BBQ chicken or pulled pork, sweet potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and sugar-free apple crisp or southern ambrosia.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, stewed tomatoes, oven-fried potatoes, cornbread or crackers and mixed fruit dessert or iced cherry cake.
Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, green beans, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and warm spiced peaches or coconut cream pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or chili dog, potato salad, sweet and sour beets, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or cook's choice dessert.
Monday: Country steak, sweet potatoes, black-eyed peas, wheat roll and fruit or coconut cake.
Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, wheat roll and fruit crisp.
Wednesday: Chef salad with ham, egg, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pickled beets, whole-grain crackers and Ambrosia.
Thursday: Baked chicken, peas and carrots, mashed potatoes, hot roll and fruit or bread pudding.
Friday: Turkey burger on wheat bun, three-bean salad, potato salad and fruit or lemon cake.
Jackson
Monday: Pineapple ham or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, black-eyed peas, sauerkraut, whole-grain roll and pears or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Sliced turkey or beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, garden salad, pickled beets, whole-grain roll, peaches or peach pie.
Wednesday: Savory meatloaf or chicken livers, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, whole-grain roll and cherry crisp or pineapple tidbits.
Thursday: Baked chicken or country-fried steak, sliced tomatoes, peas and carrots, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or ham and cheese croissant, Three-bean salad, potato salad, cornbread and mixed fruit or cheesecake.
