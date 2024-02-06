Senior Center Menus for May 18 through 22

Wednesday: Chef salad with ham, egg, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pickled beets, whole-grain crackers and Ambrosia.

Thursday: Baked chicken, peas and carrots, mashed potatoes, hot roll and fruit or bread pudding.

Friday: Turkey burger on wheat bun, three-bean salad, potato salad and fruit or lemon cake.

Jackson

Monday: Pineapple ham or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, black-eyed peas, sauerkraut, whole-grain roll and pears or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Sliced turkey or beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, garden salad, pickled beets, whole-grain roll, peaches or peach pie.

Wednesday: Savory meatloaf or chicken livers, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, whole-grain roll and cherry crisp or pineapple tidbits.

Thursday: Baked chicken or country-fried steak, sliced tomatoes, peas and carrots, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or ham and cheese croissant, Three-bean salad, potato salad, cornbread and mixed fruit or cheesecake.