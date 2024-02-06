All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
featuresMay 14, 2022
Senior Center Menus for May 16-20
Monday: Cheeseburger on bun and potato wedges or chicken livers with mash potatoes and gravy, zucchini and tomatoes, lettuce and tomatoes and pineapple tidbits or brownie. Tuesday: Ham and beans or crispy-baked chicken, oven-fried potatoes and onions, seasoned cabbage, cornbread and crackers and mixed fruit dessert or caramel apple dessert...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Cheeseburger on bun and potato wedges or chicken livers with mash potatoes and gravy, zucchini and tomatoes, lettuce and tomatoes and pineapple tidbits or brownie.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or crispy-baked chicken, oven-fried potatoes and onions, seasoned cabbage, cornbread and crackers and mixed fruit dessert or caramel apple dessert.

Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan with pasta and sauce or meatballs with gravy over buttered noodles, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or cherry dump cake.

Thursday: Meatloaf or glazed chicken, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, orange fluff salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut cake.'

Friday: Crunchy fish or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and cinnamon applesauce or butterscotch cake with caramel icing.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Sloppy Joe on bun or chicken fritter, Tater Tots, broccoli, hot roll and pineapple tidbits or ice cream.

Tuesday: Fish sandwich on bun or beef ravioli, three-bean salad, baby carrots, hot roll and apricots

Wednesday: Pork loin chop or cheeseburger on bun, scalloped potatoes, cauliflower, hot roll and peach crisp or peaches.

Thursday: Chicken and dressing or lasagna, green beans, corn, hot roll and cinnamon applesauce.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or pulled pork on bun, baby baker potatoes, spinach, cornbread and blushing pears.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy