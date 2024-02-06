Senior Center Menus for May 16-20

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Cheeseburger on bun and potato wedges or chicken livers with mash potatoes and gravy, zucchini and tomatoes, lettuce and tomatoes and pineapple tidbits or brownie.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or crispy-baked chicken, oven-fried potatoes and onions, seasoned cabbage, cornbread and crackers and mixed fruit dessert or caramel apple dessert.

Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan with pasta and sauce or meatballs with gravy over buttered noodles, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or cherry dump cake.

Thursday: Meatloaf or glazed chicken, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, orange fluff salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut cake.'

Friday: Crunchy fish or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and cinnamon applesauce or butterscotch cake with caramel icing.