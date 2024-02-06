Senior Center Menus for May 16-20

Monday: Cheeseburger on bun and potato wedges or chicken livers with mash potatoes and gravy, zucchini and tomatoes, lettuce and tomatoes and pineapple tidbits or brownie.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or crispy-baked chicken, oven-fried potatoes and onions, seasoned cabbage, cornbread and crackers and mixed fruit dessert or caramel apple dessert.
Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan with pasta and sauce or meatballs with gravy over buttered noodles, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or cherry dump cake.
Thursday: Meatloaf or glazed chicken, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, orange fluff salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut cake.'
Friday: Crunchy fish or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and cinnamon applesauce or butterscotch cake with caramel icing.
Monday: Sloppy Joe on bun or chicken fritter, Tater Tots, broccoli, hot roll and pineapple tidbits or ice cream.
Tuesday: Fish sandwich on bun or beef ravioli, three-bean salad, baby carrots, hot roll and apricots
Wednesday: Pork loin chop or cheeseburger on bun, scalloped potatoes, cauliflower, hot roll and peach crisp or peaches.
Thursday: Chicken and dressing or lasagna, green beans, corn, hot roll and cinnamon applesauce.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or pulled pork on bun, baby baker potatoes, spinach, cornbread and blushing pears.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
