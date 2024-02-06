Senior Center Menus for May 15-19

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken and rice casserole or beef liver and onions with mashed potatoes, garden salad, Lima beans, whole-grain bread and emerald isle gelatin dessert.

Tuesday: Chicken salad or sub sandwich on bun, potato chips, sweet and sour beets, cucumber and onion salad, whole-grain crackers and bananas and strawberries or strawberry shortcake.

Wednesday: Ham and multi-bean soup or Polish sausage and sauerkraut, fried potatoes and onions, tomatoes & zucchini, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and chilled peach slices or cherry cake.

Thursday: Homemade meatloaf or Catalina chicken, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or lemon delight.

Friday: Beef patty melt or fried fish with hush puppies, seasoned potato wedges, savory carrots, coleslaw and fresh apple slices or cook's choice dessert.