Senior Center Menus for May 14-18

Wednesday: Spaghetti, cauliflower, Italian vegetables, garlic bread and orange delite.

Thursday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, biscuit and cheesecake.

Friday: Chef salad with ham, egg and cheese, sweet and sour beets, crackers and ambrosia.

Jackson

Monday: Cheeseburger or barbecue pork, whole-grain bun, zucchini and tomatoes, vinegar coleslaw, tater tots and mixed fruit salad.

Tuesday: Baked chicken or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli with cheese sauce, whole-grain roll and fruit cocktail or cream pie.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, seasoned cabbages, stewed tomatoes, cornbread or roll and cottage cheese with pineapple.

Thursday: Roast beef sandwich or meatloaf, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, whole-grain roll or bun and apricots.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or hot dog, potato wedges, coleslaw, California-blend veggies, cornbread or bun and applesauce or cookies.