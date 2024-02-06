Senior Center Menus for May 14-18

Monday: Glazed ham slice or turkey tetrazzini, candied sweet potatoes, spinach salad, whole-grain bread and chilled apricots or sherbet and cookies.
Tuesday: Chicken and rice or cabbage roll, green peas, picked beets, whole-grain garlic bread and blushing pears or iced chocolate cake.
Wednesday: Oven-fried chicken or French dip beef sandwich, potato casserole, roasted Brussels sprouts, whole-grain roll or bun and sugar-free apple crisp or cherry dump cake.
Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, green beans, garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and fruit salad or blackberry cobbler.
Friday: Sloppy Joe or fried fish, onion rings, glazed carrots, warm corn salad, whole-grain bun or bread and sugar-free gelatin with bananas and orange cake.
Monday: Polish sausage and kraut, mashed potatoes, carrots, hot roll and fruit or butterfinger cake.
Tuesday: Swiss steak over rice, corn, seasoned broccoli, hot roll and apple crumble.
Wednesday: Spaghetti, cauliflower, Italian vegetables, garlic bread and orange delite.
Thursday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, biscuit and cheesecake.
Friday: Chef salad with ham, egg and cheese, sweet and sour beets, crackers and ambrosia.
Monday: Cheeseburger or barbecue pork, whole-grain bun, zucchini and tomatoes, vinegar coleslaw, tater tots and mixed fruit salad.
Tuesday: Baked chicken or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli with cheese sauce, whole-grain roll and fruit cocktail or cream pie.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, seasoned cabbages, stewed tomatoes, cornbread or roll and cottage cheese with pineapple.
Thursday: Roast beef sandwich or meatloaf, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, whole-grain roll or bun and apricots.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or hot dog, potato wedges, coleslaw, California-blend veggies, cornbread or bun and applesauce or cookies.
