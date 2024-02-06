Senior Center Menus for May 12-14

__Cape Girardeau/Scott City__
Monday: Breakfast lunch egg muffin sandwich or chicken tenders with hot roll, potatoes with onions, sliced tomatoes, orange juice or tropical fruit or cinnamon swirl cake.
Tuesday: Broccoli cheese soup with egg salad sandwich or meat and cheese pizza with baby carrots, garden salad, whole-grain bread and chilled grapes or pudding and cookies.
Wednesday: Baked ziti or chicken and noodles, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and pineapple or pineapple right-side-up cake.
Thursday: Ham slice with pineapple or chicken and dressing, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or coconut delight.
Friday: Herb roasted chicken drumsticks or fried fish, Tater Tots, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or cinnamon roll.
__Jackson__
Monday: Chicken tenders or egg roll, potato salad, baked beans, beets, roll and fruit cocktail or ice cream.
Tuesday: Beef burrito or chicken gumbo soup, black beans and corn, garden salad, crackers and pears.
Wednesday: Chef salad or ham and cheese on croissant, carrots, potato chips, crackers and Mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Chicken cordon bleu or stuffed peppers, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and peaches or peach cobbler.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or brat on bun seasoned wedges, coleslaw, roll and fruit salad or brownie.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center. Call (573) 243-4241.
