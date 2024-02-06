All sections
CommunityMay 11, 2024

Senior Center Menus for May 12-14

Discover the delicious and varied meal options at Cape Girardeau and Jackson Senior Centers from May 12-14. From herb-roasted chicken to broccoli cheese soup, there's something for everyone. Volunteers needed at Jackson.

story image illustation

__Cape Girardeau/Scott City__

&#8203;

Monday: Breakfast lunch egg muffin sandwich or chicken tenders with hot roll, potatoes with onions, sliced tomatoes, orange juice or tropical fruit or cinnamon swirl cake.

Tuesday: Broccoli cheese soup with egg salad sandwich or meat and cheese pizza with baby carrots, garden salad, whole-grain bread and chilled grapes or pudding and cookies.

Wednesday: Baked ziti or chicken and noodles, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and pineapple or pineapple right-side-up cake.

Thursday: Ham slice with pineapple or chicken and dressing, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or coconut delight.

Friday: Herb roasted chicken drumsticks or fried fish, Tater Tots, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or cinnamon roll.

__Jackson__

&#8203;

Monday: Chicken tenders or egg roll, potato salad, baked beans, beets, roll and fruit cocktail or ice cream.

Tuesday: Beef burrito or chicken gumbo soup, black beans and corn, garden salad, crackers and pears.

Wednesday: Chef salad or ham and cheese on croissant, carrots, potato chips, crackers and Mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Chicken cordon bleu or stuffed peppers, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and peaches or peach cobbler.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or brat on bun seasoned wedges, coleslaw, roll and fruit salad or brownie.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center. Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Menus
