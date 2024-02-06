All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesMay 8, 2021

Senior Center Menus for May 10 through 14

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Monday: Saucy meatballs or chicken Parmesan, parsley buttered pasta, glazed carrots, buttered corn, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or fresh baked cookies. Tuesday: Ham and beans or hot chicken salad, oven-fried potatoes with onions, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and crackers and pears and cottage cheese or lemon-pineapple cake...

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Saucy meatballs or chicken Parmesan, parsley buttered pasta, glazed carrots, buttered corn, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or fresh baked cookies.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or hot chicken salad, oven-fried potatoes with onions, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and crackers and pears and cottage cheese or lemon-pineapple cake.

Wednesday: Chicken tenders or sloppy Joe, Tater Tots, seasoned spinach, whole-grain bread or bun, tropical fruit or fancy-fruit salad.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, biscuit and warm cinnamon apples or cherry pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and spiced peaches or orange-poke cake.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Pineapple ham slice or Polish sausage, black-eyed peas, sauerkraut, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges or vanilla ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan or stuffed peppers, egg noodles, garden salad, garlic bread, Italian-blend vegetables and apple pie.

Wednesday: Taco salad or chicken sandwich, garden salad, refried beans, tortilla chips and citrus fruit.

Thursday: Honey-mustard chicken or corn dog, scalloped potatoes, broccoli with cheese, whole-grain roll and rosy pears.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or brat with peppers and onions on bun, baked beans, spinach salad, cornbread and cherry-chip cake.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy