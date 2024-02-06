Senior Center Menus for May 10 through 14

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.
Monday: Saucy meatballs or chicken Parmesan, parsley buttered pasta, glazed carrots, buttered corn, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or fresh baked cookies.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or hot chicken salad, oven-fried potatoes with onions, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and crackers and pears and cottage cheese or lemon-pineapple cake.
Wednesday: Chicken tenders or sloppy Joe, Tater Tots, seasoned spinach, whole-grain bread or bun, tropical fruit or fancy-fruit salad.
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, biscuit and warm cinnamon apples or cherry pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and spiced peaches or orange-poke cake.
Monday: Pineapple ham slice or Polish sausage, black-eyed peas, sauerkraut, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges or vanilla ice cream.
Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan or stuffed peppers, egg noodles, garden salad, garlic bread, Italian-blend vegetables and apple pie.
Wednesday: Taco salad or chicken sandwich, garden salad, refried beans, tortilla chips and citrus fruit.
Thursday: Honey-mustard chicken or corn dog, scalloped potatoes, broccoli with cheese, whole-grain roll and rosy pears.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or brat with peppers and onions on bun, baked beans, spinach salad, cornbread and cherry-chip cake.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
