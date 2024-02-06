All sections
FeaturesMarch 7, 2020

Senior Center Menus for March 9-13

Cape Girardeau/Scott City Monday: Pepper steak or smothered-breaded pork loin, baked potato, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain bread and fruit cocktail or ice pumpkin bar. Tuesday: Chicken and dressing or ham slice, sweet potatoes, Lima beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or peach pie...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Pepper steak or smothered-breaded pork loin, baked potato, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain bread and fruit cocktail or ice pumpkin bar.

Tuesday: Chicken and dressing or ham slice, sweet potatoes, Lima beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or peach pie.

Wednesday: Tacos or ham and cheese on croissant, black beans and corn, whole-grain fiesta rice and tropical fruit or cheesecake.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or kettle beef, mashed potatoes, vegetable medley, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or cinnamon swirl cake.

Friday: Fish sandwich or patty melt, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread slice and mixed fruit dessert or cook's choice dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Parmesan chicken, zesty salad, corn, hot roll and fruit or chocolate turtle cake.

Tuesday: Vegetable beef soup, toasted cheese, spinach, crackers and blushing pears.

Wednesday: Roast beef and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and peaches or pecan bar.

Thursday: Chicken, mashed potatoes, beets, hot roll and apple crisp.

Friday: Cheeseburger or fish sandwich, seasoned wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bun and Jell-O with fruit.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken Parmesan or meatballs with gravy, egg noodles, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and citrus fruit or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or potato soup, peas and carrots, pickled beets, coleslaw, cornbread or crackers and apricots or cherry pie.

Wednesday: Savory meatloaf or beef hot dog on bun, scalloped potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach crisp.

Thursday: Chili mac or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, buttered biscuit with gravy and citrus fruit.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger on bun, sweet potato fries, coleslaw, cornbread and Mandarin oranges or Jell-O with fruit.

Community
