Senior Center Menus for March 9-13

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Pepper steak or smothered-breaded pork loin, baked potato, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain bread and fruit cocktail or ice pumpkin bar.

Tuesday: Chicken and dressing or ham slice, sweet potatoes, Lima beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or peach pie.

Wednesday: Tacos or ham and cheese on croissant, black beans and corn, whole-grain fiesta rice and tropical fruit or cheesecake.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or kettle beef, mashed potatoes, vegetable medley, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or cinnamon swirl cake.

Friday: Fish sandwich or patty melt, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread slice and mixed fruit dessert or cook's choice dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Parmesan chicken, zesty salad, corn, hot roll and fruit or chocolate turtle cake.

Tuesday: Vegetable beef soup, toasted cheese, spinach, crackers and blushing pears.