Senior Center Menus for March 6-10

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Beef macaroni casseroles or smothered chicken with potatoes, California-blend veggies, green peas and sugar-free apple crisp or cook's choice dessert.

Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan with pasta or stuff bell pepper casserole, mixed vegetables, lettuce salad, whole-grain bread slice and tropical fruit dessert or banana pudding with cookies.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or French dip sandwich, oven-fried potatoes with onions, stewed tomatoes, cornbread or whole-grain bun and cottage cheese with peaches or almond cake.

Thursday: Pork roast or chopped steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, Caesar salad, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple chunks or German chocolate cake.

Friday: Vegetable beef soup with toasted cheese sandwich or fried fish and fries, coleslaw, pickled beets, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit dessert or blonde brownie.