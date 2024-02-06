All sections
featuresMarch 4, 2023
Senior Center Menus for March 6-10
Monday: Beef macaroni casseroles or smothered chicken with potatoes, California-blend veggies, green peas and sugar-free apple crisp or cook's choice dessert. Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan with pasta or stuff bell pepper casserole, mixed vegetables, lettuce salad, whole-grain bread slice and tropical fruit dessert or banana pudding with cookies...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Beef macaroni casseroles or smothered chicken with potatoes, California-blend veggies, green peas and sugar-free apple crisp or cook's choice dessert.

Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan with pasta or stuff bell pepper casserole, mixed vegetables, lettuce salad, whole-grain bread slice and tropical fruit dessert or banana pudding with cookies.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or French dip sandwich, oven-fried potatoes with onions, stewed tomatoes, cornbread or whole-grain bun and cottage cheese with peaches or almond cake.

Thursday: Pork roast or chopped steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, Caesar salad, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple chunks or German chocolate cake.

Friday: Vegetable beef soup with toasted cheese sandwich or fried fish and fries, coleslaw, pickled beets, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit dessert or blonde brownie.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken and dumplings or country-fried steak, cooked cabbage, peas and carrots, biscuit and apple pie or applesauce.

Tuesday: Chili with beef and beans or chicken noodle soup, peanut butter sandwich, baked potato, crackers and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Pasta with meat sauce or brats on bun, lettuce salad, corn, garlic bread and mixed fruit or ice cream.

Thursday: Pork loin chop or Polish sausage on bun, mashed potatoes, kraut, hot roll and peaches.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or stuff peppers, macaroni and tomatoes, slaw, hush puppies and pears.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

