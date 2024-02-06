Senior center menus for March 4-8

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, potatoes and onions, sliced tomatoes, whole-grain biscuit and gravy and citrus fruit salad.

Tuesday: Chili with half cheese sandwich or cheeseburger on whole-grain bun, corn chips, carrots and celery sticks with ranch dip, whole-grain crackers and sugar-free gelatin with pears or iced cinnamon roll.

Wednesday: Chicken pot pie or beef stew, Harvard beets, cornbread biscuit and warm cinnamon apples or Oreo mousse.

Thursday: Sausage ziti or hot chicken salad, veggie blend, green pea salad, whole-grain hot roll and fruit cocktail or apple pie.

Friday: Chicken sandwich or fried fish and hush puppies, Tater Tots, spinach au gratin, whole-grain bun or bread and Mandarin oranges or pineapple cake.