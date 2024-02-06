Senior center menus for March 4-8

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, potatoes and onions, sliced tomatoes, whole-grain biscuit and gravy and citrus fruit salad.
Tuesday: Chili with half cheese sandwich or cheeseburger on whole-grain bun, corn chips, carrots and celery sticks with ranch dip, whole-grain crackers and sugar-free gelatin with pears or iced cinnamon roll.
Wednesday: Chicken pot pie or beef stew, Harvard beets, cornbread biscuit and warm cinnamon apples or Oreo mousse.
Thursday: Sausage ziti or hot chicken salad, veggie blend, green pea salad, whole-grain hot roll and fruit cocktail or apple pie.
Friday: Chicken sandwich or fried fish and hush puppies, Tater Tots, spinach au gratin, whole-grain bun or bread and Mandarin oranges or pineapple cake.
Monday: Cheeseburger or meatball sub, baked beans, coleslaw and Mandarin oranges or ice cream.
Tuesday: Baked chicken or burrito, Calilfornia-blend veggies, rice, peas, roll and warm apples with raisins.
Wednesday: Beef macaroni casserole or enchiladas, garden salad, corn, roll and citrus salad.
Thursday: Ham and beans or hot dog on bun, Tater Tots, stewed tomatoes with macaroni, cornbread and peaches.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or chicken Cordon Bleu, glazed carrots, Lima beans, cornbread and Jell-O with pears.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
