Senior Center Menus for March 4-8

Monday: Shepherd's pie or Polish sausage and potato, sauerkraut, Prince Edward veggies, whole-grain bread and sugar-free peach crisp or peach cobbler.
Tuesday: Roast pork with gravy or vegetable beef soup, Au Gratin potatoes, pickled beet salad, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or streusel cake.
Wednesday: Chicken and rice or fried fish and hush puppies, Lima beans, savory carrots, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or carrot cake.
Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, mixed salad, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or fruit pies.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or French dip sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit or brownie.
Monday: Ham and beans, tomato salad, spinach, cornbread and fruit or Oreo cake.
Tuesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, hot roll and fruit crunch.
Wednesday: Spaghetti or tuna bites, seven-layer salad, green beans, garlic roll and fruit or Butterfinger cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings, peas and carrots, slaw, hot roll and cinnamon apples.
Friday: Catfish, baked beans, slaw, bread and cheesecake.
Jackson
Monday: Chicken noodle casserole or beef stroganoff with buttered egg noodles, buttered Lima beans, seasoned baby carrots, beef gray, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or ice cream.
Tuesday: Brown-sugar pork loin or stuffed green peppers, scalloped potatoes, buttered peas and carrots, pickled beets with onions, white gravy, biscuits and applesauce or apple pie.
Wednesday: Savory meatloaf or country fried steak, buttered mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, mixed green salad, white gravy, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Shepherd's pie or chicken Parmesan, buttered noodles, California vegetable blend, buttered corn, beef gravy, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach crisp.
Friday: Fried or baked fish with hush puppies or brats with peppers and onions and hot dog bun, vinegar coleslaw, savory baked beans and mixed fruit.