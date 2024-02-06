Senior Center Menus for March 4-8

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Shepherd's pie or Polish sausage and potato, sauerkraut, Prince Edward veggies, whole-grain bread and sugar-free peach crisp or peach cobbler.

Tuesday: Roast pork with gravy or vegetable beef soup, Au Gratin potatoes, pickled beet salad, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or streusel cake.

Wednesday: Chicken and rice or fried fish and hush puppies, Lima beans, savory carrots, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or carrot cake.

Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, mixed salad, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or fruit pies.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or French dip sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit or brownie.

Chaffee

Monday: Ham and beans, tomato salad, spinach, cornbread and fruit or Oreo cake.

Tuesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, hot roll and fruit crunch.