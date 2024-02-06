All sections
featuresMarch 2, 2019
Senior Center Menus for March 4-8
Monday: Shepherd's pie or Polish sausage and potato, sauerkraut, Prince Edward veggies, whole-grain bread and sugar-free peach crisp or peach cobbler. Tuesday: Roast pork with gravy or vegetable beef soup, Au Gratin potatoes, pickled beet salad, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or streusel cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Shepherd's pie or Polish sausage and potato, sauerkraut, Prince Edward veggies, whole-grain bread and sugar-free peach crisp or peach cobbler.

Tuesday: Roast pork with gravy or vegetable beef soup, Au Gratin potatoes, pickled beet salad, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or streusel cake.

Wednesday: Chicken and rice or fried fish and hush puppies, Lima beans, savory carrots, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or carrot cake.

Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, mixed salad, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or fruit pies.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or French dip sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit or brownie.

Chaffee

Monday: Ham and beans, tomato salad, spinach, cornbread and fruit or Oreo cake.

Tuesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, hot roll and fruit crunch.

Wednesday: Spaghetti or tuna bites, seven-layer salad, green beans, garlic roll and fruit or Butterfinger cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings, peas and carrots, slaw, hot roll and cinnamon apples.

Friday: Catfish, baked beans, slaw, bread and cheesecake.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken noodle casserole or beef stroganoff with buttered egg noodles, buttered Lima beans, seasoned baby carrots, beef gray, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or ice cream.

Tuesday: Brown-sugar pork loin or stuffed green peppers, scalloped potatoes, buttered peas and carrots, pickled beets with onions, white gravy, biscuits and applesauce or apple pie.

Wednesday: Savory meatloaf or country fried steak, buttered mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, mixed green salad, white gravy, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Shepherd's pie or chicken Parmesan, buttered noodles, California vegetable blend, buttered corn, beef gravy, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach crisp.

Friday: Fried or baked fish with hush puppies or brats with peppers and onions and hot dog bun, vinegar coleslaw, savory baked beans and mixed fruit.

Community
Contact the Newsroom
