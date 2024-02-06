Senior Center Menus for March 30 through April 3

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Beef vegetable soup with half cheese sandwich or chicken potpie, seasoned spinach, fried okra, whole-grain crackers and blushing pears or cook's choice dessert.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or ranch chicken, cooked cabbage, tomato salad, cornbread, crackers or roll and mixed fruit dessert or cherry cheesecake.

Wednesday: Fiesta taco bake or poppy-seed chicken, seasoned black beans, zucchini and tomatoes, lettuce salad, whole-grain bread slice and pudding with peaches or cherry cheesecake.

Thursday: Spaghetti with meatballs or chicken and rice casserole, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain garlic hot roll and Mandarin oranges or honeybun cake.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or BBQ pulled pork, black-eyed peas, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit dessert or cook's choice dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, vegetable medley, whole-grain hot roll and fruit or bread pudding.

Tuesday: Beef stew, Carolina slaw, cornbread and fruit crisp.