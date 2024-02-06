Senior Center Menus for March 30 through April 3

Monday: Beef vegetable soup with half cheese sandwich or chicken potpie, seasoned spinach, fried okra, whole-grain crackers and blushing pears or cook's choice dessert.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or ranch chicken, cooked cabbage, tomato salad, cornbread, crackers or roll and mixed fruit dessert or cherry cheesecake.
Wednesday: Fiesta taco bake or poppy-seed chicken, seasoned black beans, zucchini and tomatoes, lettuce salad, whole-grain bread slice and pudding with peaches or cherry cheesecake.
Thursday: Spaghetti with meatballs or chicken and rice casserole, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain garlic hot roll and Mandarin oranges or honeybun cake.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or BBQ pulled pork, black-eyed peas, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit dessert or cook's choice dessert.
Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, vegetable medley, whole-grain hot roll and fruit or bread pudding.
Tuesday: Beef stew, Carolina slaw, cornbread and fruit crisp.
Wednesday: Spaghetti, seven-layer salad, corn, garlic bread and fruit or cinnamon roll cake.
Thursday: BBQ chicken, parsley potatoes, stewed tomatoes, hot roll and fruit or coconut cake.
Friday: Catfish, seasoned wedges, winter-blend salad, bread and fruit or lazy Daisy cake.
Monday: Chicken and dumplings or brown-sugar pork loin, sweet peas, pickled beets, cornbread and pears or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Ground-beef stroganoff, egg noodles, whole-grain roll, Brussels sprouts, zucchini and tomatoes and sliced apples or apple pie.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or chili mac, spinach salad, fried potatoes, cornbread and slice apples or apple crisp.
Thursday: Chicken fritter or BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans, roasted carrots, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or cheeseburger on bun, sweet potato wedges, broccoli salad, cornbread and pears or Jell-O with pears.
