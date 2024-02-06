Senior Center Menus for March 29 through April 2

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Barbecue riblet or Polish sausage, black-eyed peas, seasoned spinach, sauerkraut, cornbread and Mandarin oranges or black forest cake.

Tuesday: Ground beef stroganoff or poppyseed chicken, savory carrots, Lima beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free gelatin dessert or regular gelatin dessert.

Wednesday: Stuff baked potato with ham and broccoli or chicken Alfredo, fried okra, tossed green salad, whole-grain hot roll and fruit salad or lemon bar.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or French dip on bun, green beans, buttered corn, coleslaw and peach crisp or peach pie.

Friday: Center closed for Good Friday.