Senior Center Menus for March 29 through April 2

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.
Monday: Barbecue riblet or Polish sausage, black-eyed peas, seasoned spinach, sauerkraut, cornbread and Mandarin oranges or black forest cake.
Tuesday: Ground beef stroganoff or poppyseed chicken, savory carrots, Lima beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free gelatin dessert or regular gelatin dessert.
Wednesday: Stuff baked potato with ham and broccoli or chicken Alfredo, fried okra, tossed green salad, whole-grain hot roll and fruit salad or lemon bar.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or French dip on bun, green beans, buttered corn, coleslaw and peach crisp or peach pie.
Friday: Center closed for Good Friday.
Monday: Spaghetti with meatballs or barbecue pork on bun, garden salad, garlic bread, Italian-blend veggies and mixed fruit or vanilla ice cream.
Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or chili mac, green beans, buttered corn, cornbread and blushing pears.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak or chicken fritter, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, whole-grain roll and sugar-free orange Jell-O with Mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Cheeseburger or baked or fried fish, Tater Tots, broccoli with cheese, cornbread and mixed fruit or assorted cookies.
Friday: Center closed for Good Friday.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
