Senior Center Menus for March 28 through April 1

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Pulled pork in gravy or chicken potpie, buttered potatoes, seasoned cabbage, pickled beets, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free peach crisp or Black Forest cake.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or Reuben casserole, California-blend veggies, Lima beans, whole-grain bread slice and chilled apricots or iced cake.

Wednesday: Pepper steak or barbecued chicken, Au Gratin potatoes, spinach salad, whole-grain hot roll and tropical fruit or ice cream and cookie.

Thursday: Meatloaf or ranch-style chicken, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, green pea salad, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or assorted pie.

Friday: Potato soup with hot ham and cheese on bun or fried fish with hush puppies, cooked carrots, vinegar coleslaw and blushing pears or ice cream.