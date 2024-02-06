All sections
FeaturesMarch 26, 2022

Senior Center Menus for March 28 through April 1

Monday: Pulled pork in gravy or chicken potpie, buttered potatoes, seasoned cabbage, pickled beets, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free peach crisp or Black Forest cake. Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or Reuben casserole, California-blend veggies, Lima beans, whole-grain bread slice and chilled apricots or iced cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Pulled pork in gravy or chicken potpie, buttered potatoes, seasoned cabbage, pickled beets, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free peach crisp or Black Forest cake.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or Reuben casserole, California-blend veggies, Lima beans, whole-grain bread slice and chilled apricots or iced cake.

Wednesday: Pepper steak or barbecued chicken, Au Gratin potatoes, spinach salad, whole-grain hot roll and tropical fruit or ice cream and cookie.

Thursday: Meatloaf or ranch-style chicken, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, green pea salad, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or assorted pie.

Friday: Potato soup with hot ham and cheese on bun or fried fish with hush puppies, cooked carrots, vinegar coleslaw and blushing pears or ice cream.

Jackson

Monday: Meatballs with gravy or popcorn shrimp, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, hot roll and pears or ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or Polish sausage on bun, spinach salad, corn, cornbread and fruit cocktail.

Wednesday: Chicken Cordon Bleu or chili, baked potato, lettuce salad, hot roll and apple crisp.

Thursday: Kettle beef or chicken livers, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and apricots.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or patty melt, potato wedges, carrots, cornbread and fruit salad or birthday cake.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
