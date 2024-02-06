All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesMarch 23, 2019

Senior Center Menus for March 25-29

Monday: Chicken Parmesan with marinara pasta or cabbage roll with mashed potatoes, Italian blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and tropical fruit or cookies. Tuesday: Ham and beans or rotisserie chicken with potato, stewed tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread and sugar-free apple crisp or apple dump cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken Parmesan with marinara pasta or cabbage roll with mashed potatoes, Italian blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and tropical fruit or cookies.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or rotisserie chicken with potato, stewed tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread and sugar-free apple crisp or apple dump cake.

Wednesday: Patty melt or chicken breast on bun, oven fries, seasoned broccoli, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, whole-grain bun and chilled plums or German chocolate cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dressing or gravy meatballs over rice, green beans, glazed baby carrots, whole-grain hot roll and stewed spiced peaches or cream pies.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or southwest chicken soup, coleslaw, baked beans, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Ham noodle bake, yam patty, peas, hot roll and coconut crunch bars.

Tuesday: Chicken potpie over biscuit, broccoli and fruit crisp.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wednesday: Beef and gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, hot roll and Jell-O with fruit.

Thursday: Parmesan chicken, scalloped potatoes, winter-blend salad, hot roll and cookie monster pudding.

Friday: Chili, 1/2 cheese sandwich, corn nuggets, crackers and oat bran muffin.

Jackson

Monday: Cheeseburger or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes with gravy, sauerkraut, black-eyed peas, bun or whole-grain roll and apricots or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken fritter or pineapple ham, savory dressing, seasoned green beans, buttered baby carrots, chicken gravy, whole-grain roll and sliced peaches or cherry pie.

Wednesday: Died ham and beans or cook's choice, stewed tomatoes, mixed spinach salad, baked potato with cheese and bacon, cornbread or whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or Jell-O.

Thursday: Chicken Parmesan or Swedish meatballs, buttered noodles, Italian-blend vegetables, mixed green salad, toasted garlic bread and citrus fruit.

Friday: Fried and baked fish or beef hot dog on bun, vinegar coleslaw, savory baked beans, whole-grain roll or cornbread and cheesecake.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
FeaturesJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy