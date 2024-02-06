Senior Center Menus for March 25-29

Wednesday: Beef and gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, hot roll and Jell-O with fruit.

Thursday: Parmesan chicken, scalloped potatoes, winter-blend salad, hot roll and cookie monster pudding.

Friday: Chili, 1/2 cheese sandwich, corn nuggets, crackers and oat bran muffin.

Jackson

Monday: Cheeseburger or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes with gravy, sauerkraut, black-eyed peas, bun or whole-grain roll and apricots or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken fritter or pineapple ham, savory dressing, seasoned green beans, buttered baby carrots, chicken gravy, whole-grain roll and sliced peaches or cherry pie.

Wednesday: Died ham and beans or cook's choice, stewed tomatoes, mixed spinach salad, baked potato with cheese and bacon, cornbread or whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or Jell-O.

Thursday: Chicken Parmesan or Swedish meatballs, buttered noodles, Italian-blend vegetables, mixed green salad, toasted garlic bread and citrus fruit.

Friday: Fried and baked fish or beef hot dog on bun, vinegar coleslaw, savory baked beans, whole-grain roll or cornbread and cheesecake.