Senior Center Menus for March 25-29

Monday: Chicken Parmesan with marinara pasta or cabbage roll with mashed potatoes, Italian blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and tropical fruit or cookies.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or rotisserie chicken with potato, stewed tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread and sugar-free apple crisp or apple dump cake.
Wednesday: Patty melt or chicken breast on bun, oven fries, seasoned broccoli, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, whole-grain bun and chilled plums or German chocolate cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dressing or gravy meatballs over rice, green beans, glazed baby carrots, whole-grain hot roll and stewed spiced peaches or cream pies.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or southwest chicken soup, coleslaw, baked beans, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.
Monday: Ham noodle bake, yam patty, peas, hot roll and coconut crunch bars.
Tuesday: Chicken potpie over biscuit, broccoli and fruit crisp.
Wednesday: Beef and gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, hot roll and Jell-O with fruit.
Thursday: Parmesan chicken, scalloped potatoes, winter-blend salad, hot roll and cookie monster pudding.
Friday: Chili, 1/2 cheese sandwich, corn nuggets, crackers and oat bran muffin.
Monday: Cheeseburger or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes with gravy, sauerkraut, black-eyed peas, bun or whole-grain roll and apricots or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Chicken fritter or pineapple ham, savory dressing, seasoned green beans, buttered baby carrots, chicken gravy, whole-grain roll and sliced peaches or cherry pie.
Wednesday: Died ham and beans or cook's choice, stewed tomatoes, mixed spinach salad, baked potato with cheese and bacon, cornbread or whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or Jell-O.
Thursday: Chicken Parmesan or Swedish meatballs, buttered noodles, Italian-blend vegetables, mixed green salad, toasted garlic bread and citrus fruit.
Friday: Fried and baked fish or beef hot dog on bun, vinegar coleslaw, savory baked beans, whole-grain roll or cornbread and cheesecake.
