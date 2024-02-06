Senior Center Menus for March 23-27

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Cheeseburger or pulled pork, oven fries and onions, California-blend vegetables, whole-grain bun and apple slices or pudding and cookie.

Tuesday: BBQ riblet or French dip sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and chilled pears or applesauce cake.

Wednesday: Glazed ham slice or roasted chicken thighs, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple with coconut or coconut cream pie.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or country-fried steak with mashed potatoes, buttered corn, green beans, whole-grain crackers or hot roll and spiced-warm peaches or cranberry crisp.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered brat, glazed carrots, potato salad, whole-grain bread or bun and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or blonde brownie.

Chaffee

Monday: Spaghetti, Italian vegetables, seasoned corn, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus salad or Elvis Presley cake.

Tuesday: Turkey and dressing, green beans, baby carrots, whole-grain bread and spiced peaches.