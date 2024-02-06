All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresMarch 21, 2020
Senior Center Menus for March 23-27
Monday: Cheeseburger or pulled pork, oven fries and onions, California-blend vegetables, whole-grain bun and apple slices or pudding and cookie. Tuesday: BBQ riblet or French dip sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and chilled pears or applesauce cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Cheeseburger or pulled pork, oven fries and onions, California-blend vegetables, whole-grain bun and apple slices or pudding and cookie.

Tuesday: BBQ riblet or French dip sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and chilled pears or applesauce cake.

Wednesday: Glazed ham slice or roasted chicken thighs, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple with coconut or coconut cream pie.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or country-fried steak with mashed potatoes, buttered corn, green beans, whole-grain crackers or hot roll and spiced-warm peaches or cranberry crisp.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered brat, glazed carrots, potato salad, whole-grain bread or bun and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or blonde brownie.

Chaffee

Monday: Spaghetti, Italian vegetables, seasoned corn, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus salad or Elvis Presley cake.

Tuesday: Turkey and dressing, green beans, baby carrots, whole-grain bread and spiced peaches.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wednesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, Catalina vegetables, hot roll and apple crisp.

Thursday: Baked chicken, mixed vegetables, broccoli salad, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or chocolate chip bar cookie.

Friday: Fried or baked catfish, baked beans, slaw, wheat bread and banana split fluff.

Jackson

Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or shepherd's pie, Italian-blend veggies, buttered corn, garlic bread and citrus salad or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken potpie or beef lasagna, seasoned broccoli with cheese sauce, garden salad, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Sliced turkey or meatballs with gravy, buttered noodles, green beans, baby carrots, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach pie.

Thursday: Savory meatloaf or honey mustard chicken, mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, whole-grain roll and sliced apples or apple crisp.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or BBQ pork on bun, coleslaw, baked beans, potato salad, cornbread and mixed fruit.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Lincoln history column 7-20-24: Pie prank leads to shots fired
featuresJuly 20
Lincoln history column 7-20-24: Pie prank leads to shots fired
Horrell column 7-20-24: A strange looking insect
featuresJuly 20
Horrell column 7-20-24: A strange looking insect
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy