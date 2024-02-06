Senior Center Menus for March 22-26

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.
Monday: Glazed ham slice or chicken cordon bleu casserole, sweet potatoes, green beans, hot roll and seasoned baked pineapple or lemonade cake.
Tuesday: Beef vegetable soup and 1/2 cheese sandwich or fried chicken livers, buttered corn, pickled beets, crackers and chilled pears or cherry cheesecake.
Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or apricot glazed chicken breast, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or assorted cookies.
Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken and dressing, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, hot roll and applesauce or apple pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or chicken breast sandwich, mixed beans, macaroni and cheese, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit or Texas sheet cake.
Monday: Pineapple ham or sliced, smoked turkey, baked potato, cauliflower with cheese, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits or vanilla ice cream.
Tuesday: Baked chicken or Polish sausage, potatoes, kraut, beets, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach pe.
Wednesday: Chicken fritter or beef liver, dressing with gravy, green beans, baby carrots, whole-grain roll and apricots.
Thursday: Meatloaf or barbecue pork with bun, beef gravy, scalloped potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy Joe on bun, sweet-potato wedges, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain roll and apple crisp.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
