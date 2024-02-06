All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesMarch 20, 2021

Senior Center Menus for March 22-26

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Monday: Glazed ham slice or chicken cordon bleu casserole, sweet potatoes, green beans, hot roll and seasoned baked pineapple or lemonade cake. Tuesday: Beef vegetable soup and 1/2 cheese sandwich or fried chicken livers, buttered corn, pickled beets, crackers and chilled pears or cherry cheesecake...

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Glazed ham slice or chicken cordon bleu casserole, sweet potatoes, green beans, hot roll and seasoned baked pineapple or lemonade cake.

Tuesday: Beef vegetable soup and 1/2 cheese sandwich or fried chicken livers, buttered corn, pickled beets, crackers and chilled pears or cherry cheesecake.

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or apricot glazed chicken breast, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or assorted cookies.

Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken and dressing, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, hot roll and applesauce or apple pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or chicken breast sandwich, mixed beans, macaroni and cheese, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit or Texas sheet cake.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Pineapple ham or sliced, smoked turkey, baked potato, cauliflower with cheese, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits or vanilla ice cream.

Tuesday: Baked chicken or Polish sausage, potatoes, kraut, beets, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach pe.

Wednesday: Chicken fritter or beef liver, dressing with gravy, green beans, baby carrots, whole-grain roll and apricots.

Thursday: Meatloaf or barbecue pork with bun, beef gravy, scalloped potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy Joe on bun, sweet-potato wedges, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain roll and apple crisp.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
CommunityNov. 27
Thankful People: Finding joy and community in Jackson’s gras...
CommunityNov. 25
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy