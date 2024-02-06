Senior Center Menus for March 21 through 25

Monday: Tortellini with ham and peas or fried chicken livers with potatoes and gravy, glazed carrots, steamed squash, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple tidbits or honey bun cake.
Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan with whole-grain pasta and sauce or meatballs and gravy with mashed potatoes, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and chilled peaches or cherry cheesecake.
Wednesday: Sloppy Joe or pork chop with gravy, baby baker potatoes, steamed broccoli, bun or hot roll and Mandarin oranges or banana pudding with cookies.'
Thursday: Kettle beef or lemon chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruited-gelatin salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or almond cake.
Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or barbecue riblet on bun, potato salad, creamy coleslaw, pickles and onions and mixed fruit dessert or iced banana cake.
Monday: Chicken fritters or sloppy Joe, Tater Tots, broccoli, hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or ice cream.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak or chicken casserole over rice, Lima beans, seasoned carrots, hot roll and pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or chicken and noodles, oven-fried potatoes, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and fruit cocktail.
Thursday: Meatloaf or beef liver with onions, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, hot roll and peach crisp.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or beef enchilada with chili and cheese, pinto beans, slaw and vanilla pudding or fruit.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
