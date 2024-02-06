Senior Center Menus for March 21 through 25

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Tortellini with ham and peas or fried chicken livers with potatoes and gravy, glazed carrots, steamed squash, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple tidbits or honey bun cake.

Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan with whole-grain pasta and sauce or meatballs and gravy with mashed potatoes, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and chilled peaches or cherry cheesecake.

Wednesday: Sloppy Joe or pork chop with gravy, baby baker potatoes, steamed broccoli, bun or hot roll and Mandarin oranges or banana pudding with cookies.'

Thursday: Kettle beef or lemon chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruited-gelatin salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or almond cake.

Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or barbecue riblet on bun, potato salad, creamy coleslaw, pickles and onions and mixed fruit dessert or iced banana cake.