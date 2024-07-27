Senior Center Menus for March 20-24

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Meatball sub sandwich or hot chicken salad with whole-grain crackers, steamed carrots, potato salad and sugar-free gelatin with pears or chocolate cake.

Tuesday: Beef Stroganoff or chicken and gravy, lima beans, tomatoes and zucchini, whole-grain bread slice and hot apple and raisins or glazed applesauce cake.

Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken or tamale pie, vegetable blend, green peas, whole-grain bread slice and Mandarin oranges or iced cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dressing or country-fried steak with mashed potatoes, green beans, buttered corn, whole-grain hot roll and hot spiced peaches or peach pie.

Friday: Seasoned pulled pork or fish sandwich, Tater Tots, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit or cherry cake.