Senior Center Menus for March 20-24

Monday: Meatball sub sandwich or hot chicken salad with whole-grain crackers, steamed carrots, potato salad and sugar-free gelatin with pears or chocolate cake.
Tuesday: Beef Stroganoff or chicken and gravy, lima beans, tomatoes and zucchini, whole-grain bread slice and hot apple and raisins or glazed applesauce cake.
Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken or tamale pie, vegetable blend, green peas, whole-grain bread slice and Mandarin oranges or iced cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dressing or country-fried steak with mashed potatoes, green beans, buttered corn, whole-grain hot roll and hot spiced peaches or peach pie.
Friday: Seasoned pulled pork or fish sandwich, Tater Tots, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit or cherry cake.
Monday: Pulled pork or sloppy Joe on bun, baked beans, coleslaw and pears or ice cream.
Tuesday: Chicken and dressing or ham slice, California-blend veggies, corn, hot roll and fruit cocktail.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak or egg roll, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and cherry crisp.
Thursday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, spinach, cornbread, stewed tomatoes and Mandarin oranges.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog on bun, potato wedges, veggie blend, hot roll and peaches or cheesecake.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
