All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesMarch 18, 2023

Senior Center Menus for March 20-24

Monday: Meatball sub sandwich or hot chicken salad with whole-grain crackers, steamed carrots, potato salad and sugar-free gelatin with pears or chocolate cake. Tuesday: Beef Stroganoff or chicken and gravy, lima beans, tomatoes and zucchini, whole-grain bread slice and hot apple and raisins or glazed applesauce cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Meatball sub sandwich or hot chicken salad with whole-grain crackers, steamed carrots, potato salad and sugar-free gelatin with pears or chocolate cake.

Tuesday: Beef Stroganoff or chicken and gravy, lima beans, tomatoes and zucchini, whole-grain bread slice and hot apple and raisins or glazed applesauce cake.

Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken or tamale pie, vegetable blend, green peas, whole-grain bread slice and Mandarin oranges or iced cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dressing or country-fried steak with mashed potatoes, green beans, buttered corn, whole-grain hot roll and hot spiced peaches or peach pie.

Friday: Seasoned pulled pork or fish sandwich, Tater Tots, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit or cherry cake.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Pulled pork or sloppy Joe on bun, baked beans, coleslaw and pears or ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken and dressing or ham slice, California-blend veggies, corn, hot roll and fruit cocktail.

Wednesday: Salisbury steak or egg roll, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and cherry crisp.

Thursday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, spinach, cornbread, stewed tomatoes and Mandarin oranges.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog on bun, potato wedges, veggie blend, hot roll and peaches or cheesecake.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy