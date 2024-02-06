Senior Center Menus for March 18-22

Monday: Honey garlic meatballs or sweet and sour chicken, buttered noodles, steamed carrots, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread and pears or brownies.
Tuesday: Crispy baked chicken or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed veggies, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free warm apples and raisins or oatmeal cake.
Wednesday: Untuffed pepper casserole or meat and cheese pizza, Parmesan peas, yellow squash, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or iced cherry cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dressing or homemade meatloaf, green beans, sweet potatoes, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or pumpkin bar.
Friday: Broccoli and cheese soup with half sandwich or fried fish and hush puppies, creamed corn, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and sugar-free banana pudding or regular banana pudding with cookies.
Monday: Meatballs with gravy over noodles or chicken casserole, California-blend veggies, corn, roll and Mandarin oranges or ice cream.
Tuesday: Potato soup with ham and cheese on croissant or stuffed pepper, corn, roll and Mandarin oranges or ice cream.
Wednesday: Pork chop or chicken tenders, rice, mixed veggies, carrots, roll and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday: Chicken Tetrazzini or lasagna, peas, garden salad, garlic bread and pears.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or pork burgers on bun, Tater Tots, broccoli, cornbread and apples or brownie.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.