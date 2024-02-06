Senior Center Menus for March 18-22

Jackson

Monday: Meatballs with gravy over noodles or chicken casserole, California-blend veggies, corn, roll and Mandarin oranges or ice cream.

Tuesday: Potato soup with ham and cheese on croissant or stuffed pepper, corn, roll and Mandarin oranges or ice cream.

Wednesday: Pork chop or chicken tenders, rice, mixed veggies, carrots, roll and pineapple tidbits.

Thursday: Chicken Tetrazzini or lasagna, peas, garden salad, garlic bread and pears.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or pork burgers on bun, Tater Tots, broccoli, cornbread and apples or brownie.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.