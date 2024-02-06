All sections
FeaturesMarch 14, 2020

Senior Center Menus for March 16-20

Monday: Chicken tenders or chili with pimiento cheese, seasoned potato wedges, beet salad, whole-grain bread and blushing pears or birthday cake. Tuesday: Corned beef or stuffed bell pepper, cooked cabbage, Irish potatoes, Emerald Isle salad, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pears or lime-poke cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken tenders or chili with pimiento cheese, seasoned potato wedges, beet salad, whole-grain bread and blushing pears or birthday cake.

Tuesday: Corned beef or stuffed bell pepper, cooked cabbage, Irish potatoes, Emerald Isle salad, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pears or lime-poke cake.

Wednesday: Brunch menu: Scrambled eggs, sausage patty, two pancakes with syrup, hash browns with onions, citrus fruit salad and apple juice.

Thursday: Meatloaf or Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple cake or apple pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or potato soup with half ham sandwich, hominy, seasoned spinach, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, vegetable medley, whole-grain roll and pears or sunshine cake.

Tuesday: Oven-fried chicken, parsley potatoes, blazed carrots, hot roll and peach crisp.

Wednesday: Beefy chili, peanut butter sandwich, baked potato, crackers and Mandarin orange or cinnamon roll.

Thursday: Pork roast, mashed sweet potatoes, California vegetables, whole-grain bread and applesauce or coconut cake.

Friday: Sliced ham or fish sandwich, black-eyed peas, spinach, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple or pineapple cake.

Jackson

Monday: Chili with beef and beans or chicken noodle soup, half peanut butter sandwich, Tater Tots, coleslaw and Mandarin oranges or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Sliced pineapple ham or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, black-eyed peas, sauerkraut, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits or Emerald Isle salad.

Wednesday: Baked chicken or BBQ pork on bun, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, spinach salad, hot roll and peaches or peach crisp.

Thursday: Salisbury steak or chicken livers, fried potatoes, winter-blend veggies with cheese, whole-grain roll and blushing pears.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or beef hot dog on bun, sweet potatoes, California-blend vegetables, cornbread and applesauce or assorted cookies.

Community
