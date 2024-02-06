Senior Center Menus for March 15-19

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Ham and beans or stuffed bell pepper, oven-fried potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread and crackers and spiced peaches or brownie.

Tuesday: Crisp, baked chicken or beef potpie, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, hot roll and warm apples with raisins or pumpkin crunch.

Wednesday: Corned beef or sliced turkey with gravy, emerald isle salad, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pears or lime-poke cake.

Thursday: Kettle beef or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, glazed carrots, hot roll and fruit crisp or cherry pie.

Friday: Chicken tenders or fried fish, seasoned cauliflower, Parmesan peas, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or sweet-treat dessert.