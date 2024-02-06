Senior Center Menus for March 15-19

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.
Monday: Ham and beans or stuffed bell pepper, oven-fried potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread and crackers and spiced peaches or brownie.
Tuesday: Crisp, baked chicken or beef potpie, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, hot roll and warm apples with raisins or pumpkin crunch.
Wednesday: Corned beef or sliced turkey with gravy, emerald isle salad, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pears or lime-poke cake.
Thursday: Kettle beef or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, glazed carrots, hot roll and fruit crisp or cherry pie.
Friday: Chicken tenders or fried fish, seasoned cauliflower, Parmesan peas, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or sweet-treat dessert.
Monday: Country-fried steak or stuff peppers, baked potato, veggie blend, whole-grain roll and pears or vanilla ice cream.
Tuesday: Meatloaf or hot dog on bun, long-grain rice, Brussels sprouts, green peas, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday: Breaded pork fritter or taco salad, pinto beans, Mexican corn, tortilla chips and fruit crisp.
Thursday: Baked chicken or cheeseburger on bun, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll and applesauce.
Friday: Baked or fried fish with hush puppies or brats with peppers and onions on bun, coleslaw potato salad and pears or pudding.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
