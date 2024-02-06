All sections
FeaturesMarch 12, 2022

Senior Center Menus for March 14 through 18

Monday: Chili with beans and beef and 1/2 sandwich or cabbage roll, baked potato, steamed broccoli, whole-grain crackers or bread and mixed fruit dessert or chocolate cake with peanut butter icing. Tuesday: Chicken tetrazzini or smothered brat, buttered corn, tossed garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread or bun and Mandarin oranges or coconut cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chili with beans and beef and 1/2 sandwich or cabbage roll, baked potato, steamed broccoli, whole-grain crackers or bread and mixed fruit dessert or chocolate cake with peanut butter icing.

Tuesday: Chicken tetrazzini or smothered brat, buttered corn, tossed garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread or bun and Mandarin oranges or coconut cake.

Wednesday: Cheeseburger or turkey bacon wrap, Tater Tots, winter-blend veggies, whole-grain bun or bread and cinnamon applesauce or brownie.

Thursday: Corned beef or ham slice, steamed cabbage and carrots, parsley potatoes, emerald isle salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free Irish green pears or green-poke cake.

Friday: Barbecue pulled pork or fried fish, breaded okra, baked beans, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread and bun and pineapple tidbits or cook's choice dessert.

Jackson

Monday: Baked ham with pineapple or brats on bun, sweet potato fries, Brussels sprouts, hot roll and applesauce or ice cream.

Tuesday: Beef stew of potato soup, beets, slaw, biscuit and peaches or peach pie.

Wednesday: Pork loin fritter or chicken potpie, scalloped potatoes, green beans, hot roll and mixed fruit.'

Thursday: Cranberry chicken or egg roll, California-blend vegetables, peas, hot roll and lime Jell-O with fruit.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog, seasoned wedges, slaw, hush puppies and mixed fruit.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Stay away from this

